Movie review

Game on.

And on and on and on goes “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” derived from Nintendo’s famous and most popular video game of all time. Although its run time is a relatively compact 92 minutes, the animated toon feels a lot longer.

It’s full of headlong zip-zoom action in keeping with the pace of the game, and yet it seems somehow laggardly.

It’s slow off the starting line, with Mario and Luigi, its main-guy Brooklyn brothers, nattering on at length about a TV commercial for their plumbing business. Snooze.

After dealing with busted pipes, spurting water and misbehaving bathroom fixtures, they finally, after close to 15 minutes, wind up in the sewer where they’re squirted out into the magic Mario land familiar to game fans. There, things shift into hyper drive: pell-mell running, whooshing through twisty pneumatic tubes, leaping onto floating brick roads — Mario is barely given time to catch his breath. Just like in the game itself.

In fact, the picture gives the viewer the sensation of being inside the game. Iconic objects like coins, bricks, stars and mushrooms are everywhere in evidence. Rainbow-hued highways, cotton-candy clouds, fiery glowing monster eyes are all arrayed to dazzle the eye. When it comes to fan service, “Super Mario” can’t be beat.

There’s a problem, though. Amid all the high-speed huffing and puffing, directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic and screenwriter Matthew Fogel neglected to develop their characters in any meaningful way. Everyone is a micron deep, pixels without much in the way of personality.

One can’t help but compare it to last week’s big-deal feature “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.” (With that one and “Mario” and the “Tetris” movie released on streaming last week, we’re apparently in a mini era of game-based cinema.)

“Dungeons & Dragons” is populated with characters possessing distinctive personalities that engage the audience in their travails. They’re interesting, well-developed people.

No such luck with “Mario,” where everyone expresses themselves at the tops of their voices, sound and fury signifying not a whole lot.

That’s Jack Black as villain Bowser, raving. That’s Seth Rogen as Mario’s traditional adversary Donkey Kong, bellowing as he belts Mario from pillar to post. That’s Anya Taylor-Joy as the embattled Princess Peach, loudly declaiming. And Charlie Day as Mario’s less-than-assertive sibling Luigi, bleating (being suspended in a cage over a lake of molten lava will do that to a guy).

And above all, here’s Chris Pratt as Mario, yelling as he runs for his life from all the hazards hurled his way by the filmmakers. His most signature declamation is “AaaaahhhhI”

Although the sense of being inside a video game is strong, one critical element is lacking: interactivity. Players are always working their controllers to send characters on their complicated journeys. They’re participants. A movie, by its very nature, turns everyone into spectators. We watch, but have no control over what we see. And what we see in “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” is nothing more than empty-calorie visuals.