Leonard Burling (Mark Rylance), the former Savile Row tailor at the center of Graham Moore’s effective little crime drama “The Outfit,” speaks as precisely as he stitches. He is a man with no use for excessive gesture or detail; his suits are perfectly tailored and his sentences carefully edited. His scissors gracefully swoop around a fabric curve; his hands flick away basting stitches as if dismissing them; his eyes focus on his work, determined not to look elsewhere. “I don’t want to be involved,” he tells one of his gangster clients, “in whatever it is that you do.” It’s clear that Leonard knows exactly what they do; he’s just choosing to pretend he doesn’t.

Set on one wintry night in 1950s Chicago, “The Outfit” takes place entirely in Leonard’s tailor shop: a small, elegantly austere place with chocolate-brown walls and dim lighting, where Leonard and his assistant Mable (Zoey Deutch) are the only employees. A pair of gangsters (Dylan O’Brien, Johnny Flynn) — regular customers, as they can afford Leonard’s perfection — drop by, as is typical (they use Leonard’s shop as a drop-off for mysterious envelopes), but on this particular night things go horribly, violently wrong, and some secrets Leonard (and Mable) has held for some time begin to emerge.

Moore, the Oscar-winning screenwriter of “The Imitation Game,” makes his directing debut here, and it’s a sharp one. He gave himself a challenge by making it a one-set story, but it works surprisingly well; what’s going on inside that tailor shop is sufficiently compelling that you don’t wonder what’s happening on the other side of the door. (This screenplay would, in fact, make a pretty good stage play.) Dick Pope’s cinematography creates lovely noirish light, within a world made up entirely of tasteful tans and grays, except for the warm red of Mable’s coat — and, of course, the odd drop (or gush) of blood.

And Rylance (“Bridge of Spies”) anchors it all, creating a character with unexpected layers, like a suit with an elegant silk lining you didn’t realize was there. In one scene, he suddenly laughs, and it’s as shocking as any gunshot. In another, he mentions to one of the gangsters that he was “in the war.” “At your age?” is the skeptical response. Rylance, in the way that great actors can, manages to get an entire world of untold stories into the three rueful words of his quiet reply: “The other war.”