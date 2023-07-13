Movie review

That’s some Oscar-caliber side-eye being deployed by Academy Award winners Maggie Smith and Kathy Bates as their characters douse with disdain the woman played by Laura Linney in “The Miracle Club.”

These women, residents of a working-class neighborhood in Dublin, have a history together, one infused with guilt, despair, resentment and sorrow, all of it simmering below surface for 40 years. Everything bubbles forth when Linney’s character returns to her hometown for her mother’s funeral after decades spent in America. The reason for her long absence is at the heart of the story and is gradually revealed over the course of the picture.

The funeral coincides with a drawing at the local church for tickets for a tour to Lourdes in France. There, the winners, devout Catholics all, hope and pray for miracles.

Bates’ character, Eileen, will pray that the lump in her breast is not cancer. A dear friend and young mother named Dolly (Agnes O’Casey) will seek divine intervention on behalf of her mute son, imploring that he will gain the power of speech. Smith’s character, Lily, seeks to lift the burden of guilt she bears over the long-ago drowning death of her grown son.

The outsider, Chrissie (Linney), a skeptic, decides to join the group at the last minute for reasons that become clear late in the story.

Director Thaddeus O’Sullivan and principal screenwriter Jimmy Smallhorne, both products of Irish neighborhoods like the one in the movie, infuse “The Miracle Club” with a sense of genuine authenticity.

Advertising

The performances are engaging, though Bates overdoes the overbearing nature of her voluble character: opinionated, judgmental and not hesitant to deliver dig after dig at Chrissie.

As Chrissie, Linney is a model of restraint, keeping her character’s counsel while subtly attempting to defang the resentments of the others.

O’Casey brings a feistiness and a gentle sorrow to Dolly, desperately yearning to hear her son speak.

The picture is set in 1967, a pre-feminist time when men ruled the roost. The wives’ decision to journey to Lourdes is met with great resistance by their husbands, all of whom are portrayed as clueless dolts. (Who will cook? Who will clean? Woe is us.) The women, in the face of being forbidden to go, refuse to be bullied. Off they go. And there is liberation in their going.

Once in Lourdes, they realize the place is a tourist trap with souvenirs being ubiquitously hawked. Eileen is dismayed and outraged at the commercialism and takes to task the hometown priest Father Dermot Byrne (Mark O’Halloran), who arranged the trip. She calls him a con man and the whole Lourdes experience a con victimizing the gullible faithful.

The priest turns aside the criticism with the calm rebuke, “You don’t come to Lourdes for a miracle. You come for the strength to go on when there is no miracle.”

Advertising

Sets in Ireland re-create the famed grotto and the tub where the supposed healing waters work their miracles.

The plotting is as predictable as sunrise on a cloudless day: Will long-held secrets be revealed? Will long-term psychic wounds be soothed? Will all be forgiven? Will a happy ending happen? Everything plays out as expected.

It’s in the picture’s small moments, when “The Miracle Club’s” power truly manifests itself, when O’Sullivan focuses tightly on the faces of his stellar cast as they interact with tenderness and shared understanding, that the picture shines.