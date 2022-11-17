Movie review

Who among us hasn’t found ourselves at an exquisitely exclusive, multicourse, hourslong, wildly expensive haute cuisine dinner and, looking around, wished everyone would die? Here’s the intolerable extreme foodie, out to show how much he knows in pedantic detail; the tableful of tech bros, braying and boasting; the wealthy older couple, oblivious zombies of privilege; the minor movie star acting like a major tool; and, yes, that is definitely the very important restaurant critic who seems to have digested a particularly pretentious thesaurus and showers the world with the results.

Oh, but you get it from both sides here! The maître d’, beyond haughty; the staff, with barely cloaked scorn; the sommelier, excruciatingly pompous; and the chef, not just holier-than-thou but to be revered, godlike, commanding ultimate control in a way that could go dramatically sideways should it be taken to (any more of) an extreme. It’s no spoiler to say that’s precisely what happens in “The Menu” — the trailer tempts the tasting-menu obsessed along with those who loathe them (plus the abased middle of that Venn diagram) with glimpses of the ultimate dining experience turning maniacally violent.

With 12 customers per night at an astronomical $1,250 per person, the fictional restaurant is Hawthorn, ostensibly on a remote Pacific Northwest island strewn with driftwood and ripe for foraging (though nonfictional Pacific Northwesterners may note that the driftwood and landscape do not look regionally correct). Anya Taylor-Joy as Margot is the fish-out-of-water and voice of reason here; corralled at the last minute as dinner companion for intolerable foodie Tyler (Nicholas Hoult, suitably hollow), she deadpans excellent one-liners such as “Please don’t say ‘mouthfeel.’ ” The dialogue for all the various diners cleverly hits the archetypes on the head — those in the audience with any interest in this sphere will bark-LOL with horrified recognition — and those comically predetermined characters are played with appealing in-joke joy. Janet McTeer as the restaurant critic and John Leguizamo playing the semifamous actor appear to be having extra fun here, chewing the uber-sleek restaurant scenery to very good effect. (And yes, that is Judith “Who’s the Boss?” Light as the betrayed wife at the next table.)

On the service side, Hong Chau is inspired as captain of service/intimidating sadist Elsa — she shuts down the tech bros’ “Do you know who we are?” brilliantly — while a scene featuring Christina Brucato as a sous chef couldn’t be sharper. Unsurprisingly, Ralph Fiennes magnificently turns the celebrated chef into a megalomaniacal madman, illustrating deftly that such a journey isn’t necessarily a long one (“THERE ARE NO SUBSTITUTIONS!” he bellows). He brings to the role of Julian Slowik, as (very) darkly comedic as it proves to be, both magnetism and gravity. Fiennes even manages to keep the parody mindful of the very real dangers of such men given dominion over their own worlds, run by their own rules, where the answer is always “Yes, Chef!”

That being said, “The Menu” should be designated as very possibly triggering, “The Bear”-style and far beyond, for those in the restaurant industry — one shocking, gruesome scene in particular, but certainly for overall themes as well. Those who can stomach it, though, may find the endless tweezering, Pacojet talk, breadless bread course and gratis broken emulsion very funny, not to mention how stiffly terrible the tortillas look and the vast unlikelihood of an entire chicken thigh being served in such a parsimonious setting.

While the over-the-top ending is undeniably, literally cheesy, director Mark Mylod (“Game of Thrones,” “Succession,” “Shameless”) has crafted an indictment of a specific set of vanities — narcissism, arrogance, idolatry, hubris, greed, elitism, more — that no one involved escapes. And, for the right audience, “The Menu” also succeeds as satire of the darkest possible, hilarious kind, best served with plenty of popcorn.