What’s happening on Seattle’s movie scene this week.

Here are snapshots of what our reviewers thought of the movies opening this week in the Seattle area. (Star ratings are granted on a scale of zero to four.)

★★★½ “A Private War” (R; 110 minutes): Rosamund Pike, so deliciously wicked in “Gone Girl,” disappears into the role of war correspondent Marie Colvin in director Matthew Heineman’s haunting drama. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times movie critic

★★★ “Boy Erased” (R; 114 minutes): Actor Lucas Hedges owns this film, letting us see the pain and confusion of a college-age boy in a gay-conversion therapy program. Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe co-star as his parents. Full review. Meridian, Lincoln Square, SIFF Cinema Uptown. — Moira Macdonald

★★★ “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (PG; 86 minutes): Now, here’s a new film, made for the big screen. It’s longer, it’s brighter — check out that lime-green! Full review. Multiple theaters. — Moira Macdonald

★★ “The Girl in the Spider’s Web” (R; 117 minutes): The “Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” series continues, this time with Claire Foy as super hacker Lisbeth Salander. But it seems as though the franchise is running out of gas and fresh ideas, turning “Spider’s Web” into a conventional spy thriller. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Soren Andersen, Special to The Seattle Times

★½ “Overlord” (R; 110 minutes): Zombies. Nazis. Clichés. Insane violence. “Overlord” delivers a whole lot of much too much. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Soren Andersen

Also opening