What’s happening on Seattle’s movie scene this week.
Here are snapshots of what our reviewers thought of the movies opening this week in the Seattle area. (Star ratings are granted on a scale of zero to four.)
★★★½ “A Private War” (R; 110 minutes): Rosamund Pike, so deliciously wicked in “Gone Girl,” disappears into the role of war correspondent Marie Colvin in director Matthew Heineman’s haunting drama. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times movie critic
★★★ “Boy Erased” (R; 114 minutes): Actor Lucas Hedges owns this film, letting us see the pain and confusion of a college-age boy in a gay-conversion therapy program. Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe co-star as his parents. Full review. Meridian, Lincoln Square, SIFF Cinema Uptown. — Moira Macdonald
★★★ “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (PG; 86 minutes): Now, here’s a new film, made for the big screen. It’s longer, it’s brighter — check out that lime-green! Full review. Multiple theaters. — Moira Macdonald
Most Read Entertainment Stories
- Enchant Christmas to take over Safeco Field this winter with light maze, skating trail, marketplace
- How my neighborhood's scrappy annual crafts fair became a seasonal tradition
- Joe Walsh's VetsAid concert at Tacoma Dome unites rock greats for great cause
- City Arts is officially done: Magazine ceases publication, lets go of staff
- Family night? It’s a cinch: Take the kids to see “The Grinch” WATCH
★★ “The Girl in the Spider’s Web” (R; 117 minutes): The “Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” series continues, this time with Claire Foy as super hacker Lisbeth Salander. But it seems as though the franchise is running out of gas and fresh ideas, turning “Spider’s Web” into a conventional spy thriller. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Soren Andersen, Special to The Seattle Times
★½ “Overlord” (R; 110 minutes): Zombies. Nazis. Clichés. Insane violence. “Overlord” delivers a whole lot of much too much. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Soren Andersen
Also opening
“Outlaw King” (R; 121 minutes): After being crowned King of Scotland, 14th-century warrior Robert the Bruce (played by Chris Pine) is forced into exile by the English and leads a band of outlaws to help him reclaim the throne. Crest; also showing on Netflix.
“Prospect” (R; 98 minutes): A man and his teenage daughter encounter nonstop danger while searching for valuable gems on an alien moon. Sophie Thatcher, Pedro Pascal and Jay Duplass star. Multiple theaters.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.