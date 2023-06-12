Movie review

Ready for a deep dive into the realm of DC comic book super heroes?

Ready or not, here comes “The Flash.” Your tour guide into the multiverse where the picture is set is the titular character.

That guiding is a big job. So big, it takes two heroes to handle it. They would be the Flash. And also … the Flash.

Thanks to his signature super power — super-duper mind-bending speed — he can truly be in two places at once.

Mind-bending? Make that time-bending. Flash version No. 1 is 20-something Barry Allen, the Flash’s jittery, socially awkward civilian alter ego, who gets Flash-ified after being doused with potent chemicals and then zapped by lightning. After which he gains the power to run fast, fast, far faster than a speeding bullet. So fast he can break the barriers of time and space and become Flash version No. 2, his 18-year-old former self.

From an alternate dimension he comes to be instructed in the ins and outs of Flashing from his later self. Unlike that older self, the younger version is a cheery, eager guy who, when he gets the hang of this Flash business, thinks the whole thing is way, way cool.

Both versions are played by Ezra Miller. The technology that allows the two versions to occupy the same frame and interact seamlessly is remarkable; the actor’s performance likewise.

Miller’s off-screen personal troubles — multiple arrests and accusations of fighting, strangling, burglary, bullying, harassment and drug use over the past several years — are tabloid fodder. In front of the camera, however, Miller is disciplined and effective.

The actor is able to create two very distinct personalities that spend the movie talking to themselves. Older Barry/Flash is a reluctant superhero, wishing always that other members of the Justice League, of which he’s a member, can swoop in and rescue people. But in this picture, they’re otherwise occupied, so he’s obliged to speedily zip around and save the day. Or in one particular case, save a whole bunch of falling babies when the hospital housing their nursery collapses.

Actually, there is one Justice League member around to help out: Batman. And just as there are two Flashes, there are two Batman iterations here.

Director Andy Muschietti deftly juggles two Caped Crusaders. He’s brought back Ben Affleck, looking gaunt, early on to counsel the Flash on the how the violent loss of parents, a trauma they both share, has shaped their personalities and motivated their super heroics. When the second Batman arrives from his timeline, the fun truly begins.

That Batman is played by none other than Michael Keaton, back in the Batsuit for the first time since his Tim Burton days, harking all the way back to 1989’s “Batman.”

Keaton is clearly having a ball. This Batman has gone to seed, bearded, shaggy gray hair rattling around decayed Wayne Manor until he’s roused from his torpor by the twin Flashes. Then, shaven, cowled, grimly grinning, he declares “I’m Batman,” the line straight from 1989. And the movie ignites.

Welcome back to the Batcave (duck the swarming bats). Behold the Batmobile, 1989 vintage, the unveiling of which blows the mind of the younger Flash. He loves all the gadgetry (Batplane!).

It’s like old home week from that point on. When Keaton utters the line “Let’s get nuts,” another hark-back to ’89, it signals what eventually turns into a rapid-fire roundup of DC heroes and the actors who have played them over the years.

Superman’s arch nemesis, General Zod (played by Michael Shannon), shows up to provide the evil, and a new Supergirl (played by Sasha Calle), appears to fight him.

The Flash almost becomes a secondary character in his own movie by that point, with Batman prevailing and nostalgia becoming the order of the day.

It’s nuts. It’s fun.