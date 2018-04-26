The horror flick rewards patience with mind-bending twists and turns. It's shot in a realistic, grounded style that makes the unusual characterizations credible and the insane events convincing.

Movie review

The young filmmaking team of Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead made a critical splash with their 2015 horror picture “Spring,” an inventive mutant romance. With their new film, “The Endless,” they take a few unusual risks.

“The Endless” revisits the setting and some of the situations from “Resolution,” their 2013 feature debut. In that movie, Benson and Moorhead appeared in small roles as members of a UFO cult. Here, they are the leads, telling a continued story of those characters.

As the movie opens, Justin and Aaron (the filmmakers play characters named after themselves) are out of the cult but stuck in dead-end existences. Aaron has fond memories of the meals at what he calls “the commune” in the California hills. Justin has to remind him that all the men there endure ritual castrations. Nevertheless, Justin agrees to drive Aaron there for a one-day visit.

This idea may at first seem both dumb and highly implausible, but viewers eager to poke holes in the scenario should give it time. “The Endless” rewards patience with mind-bending twists and turns.

The movie is shot in a realistic, grounded style that makes the unusual characterizations credible and the insane events convincing. How insane? Justin finds a shed with a hanged man in it. He is then confronted by that same man, alive, who instructs Justin to retrieve a gun for him, so he might properly kill himself.

It all does make a kind of sense, and if you enjoyed the recent Natalie Portman film “Annihilation,” this movie provides a similar cosmic horror trip.

“The Endless,” with Justin Benson, Aaron Moorhead. Directed by Benson and Moorhead, from a screenplay by Benson. 111 minutes. Not rated; for mature audiences. SIFF Cinema Uptown.