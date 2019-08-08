Movie review

“I feel as though I’d lived for an eternity,” says an aging golden retriever voiced by Kevin Costner (a phrase I never thought I’d type), late in “The Art of Racing in the Rain.” I hear you, doggy. This very earnest movie, based on Seattle author Garth Stein’s bestselling 2008 novel (adapted, at times awkwardly, by Mark Bomback), is well under two hours but still feels endless. If “golden retriever voiced by Kevin Costner” rings any alarm bells for you, steer clear.

For those bravely reading on: “The Art of Racing in the Rain” is a story told from the point of view of Enzo the dog, who is so noble he really deserves a better actor to voice him (oh, I don’t know, maybe Daniel Day-Lewis?), and a better world in general. Enzo’s people are race-car driver Denny (Milo Ventimiglia), his wife Eve (Amanda Seyfried), and their young daughter Zoe (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), all of whom are exceptionally nice and all of whom suffer misfortunes so terrible you wonder if that dog brought them some sort of curse.

One plot thread, involving a rape accusation, is changed dramatically from the book, presumably to make the movie more family friendly. Those dramas that remain — involving fatal diseases, evil in-laws, questionable legal machinations, late-night car accidents, and the inevitable life cycle of faithful dogs — play out very slowly, under Simon Curtis’ direction, in a picture-pretty “Seattle” that’s mostly Vancouver, B.C. (A few scenes were shot at Pacific Raceways near Kent.)

The actors are likable — or, in the case of Martin Donovan as Denny’s father-in-law, skilled at playing cartoonish villains. But “The Art of Racing in the Rain” mostly feels like a sentimental slog, punctuated by (admittedly adorable) very long close-ups of Enzo’s handsome doggy face while Costner, all raspy and folksy, intones lines like “I was meant to be his dog.” For some, it’s movie comfort food — there was definitely some sniffling at the preview screening I attended — but the rest of us might be happier staying home with our pets, imagining who might best voice them. My cat, for the record, sounds like Sandra Bullock in my imagination; but that’s another movie, for another day.

★★ “The Art of Racing in the Rain,” with Milo Ventimiglia, Kevin Costner, Amanda Seyfried, Martin Donovan, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Kathy Baker, Gary Cole. Directed by Simon Curtis, from a screenplay by Mark Bomback, based on the novel by Garth Stein. 105 minutes. Rated PG for thematic material. Multiple theaters.