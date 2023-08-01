Movie review

When it comes to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Seth Rogen is just kidding around. And that’s a good thing.

Rogen, ubiquitous multi-hyphenate — actor, writer, producer associated with everything from “Superbad” to “The Fabelmans” — along with his longtime creative partner Evan Goldberg, zeros in on the “teenage” element in the animated “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.” Which is to say the pizza-powered characters are really just kids. High school-age heroes, who want to fit in with other adolescents.

For example, they yearn to go to the prom. Set aside the fact that they live in the sewers of New York and have never been to high school — boys can dream, can’t they?

The picture’s youth movement is particularly emphasized by the filmmakers’ decision to make the turtles’ longtime human friend April O’Neil, in all previous incarnations an adult white newswoman, a Black teen voiced by Ayo Edebiri. She aspires to be a newscaster but is so camera shy she spectacularly pukes when the red light goes on. Edebiri is a standout performer in the part.

Given the opportunity to make a “Turtles” feature, Rogen, a fan of the franchise, has his fingerprints all over “Mutant Mayhem.” He’s one of its producers, one of its many writers and has even given himself vocal chores as the voice of popular villain Bebop, a giant snarling warthog.

He handed off directing duties to Jeff Rowe and Kyler Spears, and between them they created a fast-moving, clever and funny picture.

There are a couple of origin stories wrapped into the mix. As babies, brother turtles Donatello (voiced by Micah Abbey), Raphael (Brady Noon), Michelangelo (Shamon Brown Jr.) and Leonardo (Nicolas Cantu) get soaked in a notorious glop called the ooze that turns them into mutants. Shunned and demonized by New Yorkers, they’re rescued and safeguarded by big mutant rat Splinter (voiced by Jackie Chan) who becomes their sensei and schools them in the martial arts. Plenty of fight scenes ensue. That’s origin story No. 1.

Story No. 2 involves the creation of an ooze-altered fly named Superfly who’s huge and mean and angrily voiced by Ice Cube. Massively resentful of his human-caused mutation, he dedicates himself to wiping humans from the face of the Earth with a gang of really, really ugly mutant associates. Among them are Mondo Gecko (voiced by Paul Rudd), Rocksteady (John Cena) and his good buddy Bebop (Rogen).

Heroes and villains are linked by a shared yearning for acceptance. They hate being seen as freaks. They’re not unlike the X-Men in that way.

The use of celebrity voices for these characters is inspired. Ice Cube gives Superfly an extra dimension of menace, and Chan is the perfect choice for the boys’ master Splinter. He conveys indulgent wisdom as he tries to persuade the lads to curb the exuberant exploits that might attract unwanted attention from the world above the sewer. And the filmmakers use his fame to lend authority to scenes when Splinter cuts loose and displays his martial arts skills in those fights.

Chan also has the advantage of being allowed to deliver his lines in an unhurried fashion. That distinguishes his vocals from most of the rest of the characters, particularly the turtles. They speak at a rapid-fire clip and often talk over one another, which is too bad because there are plenty of quips and zingers embedded in their deliveries, which whip by so quickly they barely register.

The boys themselves are a rapid-running lot, leaping nimbly across Manhattan rooftops and scampering speedily through their sewers.

A note about the animated visuals: They’re pretty ugly. And that fits well with a picture set in sewers. Splinter, for instance, is a snaggletoothed nightmare with a face only devoted turtle lads could love. As for Superfly, the most accurate descriptor is: Eeeeccch.

One further distinction from past “TMNT” pictures (there have been six): I don’t recall anyone saying “Cowabunga!”