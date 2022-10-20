Movie review

In the first moments of Todd Field’s mesmerizing character study “Tár,” we see conductor Lydia Tár (Cate Blanchett) waiting backstage to be introduced for an onstage conversation. She girds herself for the interrogation; taking a few deep breaths — decisive, metallic — and buttoning her jacket as if it might shield her from danger. Watching, you realize that Blanchett already has you hooked; she’s an actor able to find nuance and character in the simple act of breathing. From this scene flows a remarkable two and a half hours, in which we come to know if not necessarily understand this woman as the gilded world around her begins to crumble. With Blanchett in nearly every frame, this long movie never feels slow.

Tár is, we quickly learn, both genius and monster; an American musician living abroad and acclaimed worldwide for her composing (she’s an EGOT) and her conducting of the world’s major orchestras. She lives in Berlin, where she conducts the city’s acclaimed orchestra and has a child in partnership with the orchestra’s concertmaster (Nina Hoss). She is charming, when she wants to be: That onstage conversation that opens the film has her beautifully explaining how a conductor leads an orchestra “on the most extraordinary tour of pleasures.” And she is a nightmare; a user of people, icily dismissive of those who can’t help her (such as the students she instructs in a tense master class), tossing aside those whose usefulness she has outgrown, indifferent to the power dynamics at play. In one scene, she threatens a young child, and the temperature around you suddenly seems to drop.

It’s been a long wait for a new Todd Field film, of which this is only his third. His previous two movies were literary adaptations — his 2001 debut “In the Bedroom,” a wrenching story of a family facing tragedy, was based on an Andre Dubus work, and his 2006 drama of suburban parenthood, “Little Children,” was written with novelist Tom Perrotta. In both, he demonstrated a fascination with actors (Field is an actor himself) and an uncanny patience, letting the camera find the emotion in silence, in the subtlety on an actor’s face, in a breath.

Here, with Blanchett (Field has said the film was written for her, and wouldn’t have been made if she’d said no), he returns with an enormous crescendo. “Tár” is full of unusual artistic choices: sudden cuts to strange dream sequences or unexplained events, passages in German that aren’t subtitled (though Blanchett manages to convey the meaning regardless), a general darkness to Florian Hoffmeister’s elegant cinematography that matches the nighttime tones of Blanchett’s voice. But, in keeping with Field’s trademark, every performance feels detailed and real. Noémie Merlant (“Portrait of a Lady on Fire”) is particularly haunting as Tár’s young assistant, a fellow musician quietly waiting for recognition that never comes. And watch the faces of the symphony members, particularly a cellist whose seniority Tár casually disregards; each has their own story.

But this tale of ambition and its cost — and its collateral damage — is Blanchett’s movie, and she delivers a tour de force in every scene. In the conducting sequences, she seems to stroke the music into existence; it’s as if she’s breathing it. At the gym, she hits a punching bag with a precise rhythm; at home, she moves like a self-important guest, all too aware of her status. “They can’t all conduct, honey,” she imperiously tells her small daughter, who has arranged her stuffed animals in a semicircle and wants to give them each a pencil to hold. “It’s not a democracy.”