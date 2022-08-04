A stand-up comic who excels in storytelling, Tacoma-reared Jo Koy knows how to draw in a listener.

“When I tell you this story, you’re gonna think it’s made up,” Koy says, beginning his windup. “You’re gonna think it’s a fairy tale.”

And for Koy, it kind of is — one 30 years in the making.

Koy’s profile is on the rise with his starring role in the comedy “Easter Sunday,” which came about after Steven Spielberg saw and enjoyed Koy’s 2019 Netflix special “Coming in Hot.” An invitation to Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment offices on the Universal Studios lot in Los Angeles followed.

“It’s all these execs walking up to me going, ‘Hey, Steven loves you.’ ‘Steven can’t stop talking about you,’ ” Koy said. “And here I am looking at my manager going, ‘Is this Steven from accounting?’ Like, there’s no way in hell we’re talking about the same Steven. And they’re like, ‘No, it’s Steven Spielberg. He loves you.’ ”

Amblin execs asked Koy for movie pitches. He shared the idea that became “Easter Sunday.” They bought it on the spot.

Originally scheduled for April before COVID-19 scuttled those plans, “Easter Sunday” arrives in Seattle theaters Aug. 5 with Koy as Joe Valencia, who, like Koy, is a Filipino American stand-up comic who made bank on a TV commercial (for Koy it was the now-defunct Amp’d Mobile; for Valencia it’s a beer spot) and is trying to land a TV show (ABC passed on Koy’s “Josep” pilot in May).

The “Easter Sunday” plot finds Joe and his son (Seattle-born Brandon Wardell) returning to his hometown of Daly City, near San Francisco, to visit his mom (Lydia Gaston), who’s again feuding with her sister, Joe’s Tita Teresa (Tia Carrere), for a family Easter Sunday dinner. Throughout the Easter weekend, Joe fields calls from his disinterested agent (Jay Chandrasekhar, who also directed “Easter Sunday”), who wants Joe to fake a Filipino accent, at the insistence of a sitcom’s producers, so Joe can close a deal to star in the show.

Though fictionalized, “Easter Sunday” certainly draws from Koy’s personal life, whether it’s the Easter holiday (“It’s a big day in my family”), family relationships (“It’s always a feud between my Auntie Evelyn and my mom”), being asked to fake an accent for a role (he declined to name which one) or the setting (“[Daly City] has a huge Filipino community that would come out [to my San Francisco shows], celebrate me and support me, so that was my way of shouting them out”).

But the thing Koy has found over and over at his stand-up shows is how often his personal experiences turn out to be universal, including a story he tells about his mother talking smack when playing games on the Wii against his son.

“Literally, there are people that weren’t Filipino bringing me their Wii controllers to sign and tell me, ‘My mom talks the same [smack] when she plays it.’ It’d be a white family, it’d be a Black family, it’d be a Latino family,” Koy says. “Yeah, I’m Filipino, but there’s no difference [between] my mom and your mom. We’re all relatable. Funny is funny.”

A military brat born in Japan as Joseph Glenn Herbert to an American serviceman father and a Filipino-born mother, Koy was raised by his single mom in Tacoma.

“Everyone used to call me ‘the little comedian,’ but I didn’t know what ‘comedian’ meant until [at age 11] I saw Eddie Murphy [in ‘Delirious’] and I just fell in love with stand-up and couldn’t get enough of it,” Koy said.

He remembers seeing Murphy’s “Raw” show in Seattle at 16 at Seattle Center Coliseum, now Climate Pledge Arena.

“One of my favorite moments in my career was selling out Climate Pledge Arena [earlier this year],” Koy said. “I sat with my son in the same exact seats where I saw Eddie Murphy and that was just one of those moments where I was like, ‘You know what? I want to treasure this moment forever.’ Because I remember as a kid just sitting there dreaming, and then here I am selling out the same arena.”

After graduating from Tacoma’s Foss High School in 1989, Koy and his family relocated to Las Vegas, and Koy started his stand-up at open mic nights using his birth name. Emcees mocked his last name.

Koy brainstormed potential stage names with his cousin Mona at his Aunt Evelyn’s house, when Aunt Evelyn used her pet name for her nephew: Jo Koy.

“Me and Mona looked at each other and were like, Jo Koy, that’s my name!” Koy said.

He only learned a few years ago that his aunt was saying, “Joe ko,” for “My Jo.” The word for “my” in Tagalog, the national language of the Philippines, is “ko,” but it came out sounding like “koy.”

After noticing fans would come to small clubs and coffeehouses to see him instead of the headlining act, Koy began renting theaters to perform stand-up.

“I just started selling tickets myself, getting sponsors, ripping tickets,” he said. “I was wearing all the hats.”

That willingness to take a DIY approach proved useful years later, when Netflix passed on Koy’s “Live from Seattle” show in 2017.

“It was 100% funded by me,” Koy said. “I had to shoot it and then go back in and sell it.”

Now he’s planning to tell that story in his next Netflix special, “Live from the Los Angeles Forum,” his fourth special for the streaming giant — he didn’t have to self-fund this one — premiering globally on Sept. 13.

Earlier this year, Koy had a sitcom pilot, “Josep,” in contention at ABC, but it did not get ordered to series. Development on the show began about six months after Spielberg came calling and put “Easter Sunday” into development.

“[ABC] saw that the stories were about a Filipino family and this movie is coming out about a Filipino family and they just felt like it was too similar,” Koy said. “They want to try and do something more specific based on me. What I want to focus on now is this movie and I want to make more movies.”

As the cherry on his 2022 sundae, Koy returns to Tacoma for a hometown show at the Tacoma Dome Dec. 10.

“If you were drunk at the bar, and I told you this story, you would go home and tell your friends, ‘Man, this Jo Koy kid is full of [it]. You should have heard the story he told me last night,’” Koy says of how he got to make “Easter Sunday.”

“That’s how I feel when I tell the story, because it’s like the biggest dream coming true for me.”