I am not at all sure how I feel about the upcoming Netflix adaptation of Daphne du Maurier’s great novel “Rebecca,” previously filmed in black-and-white perfection by Hitchcock back in 1940. But I do know that seeing Kristin Scott Thomas as the icily obsessive housekeeper Mrs. Danvers is something I won’t want to miss. Here she is, dressed in an impeccable skirt suit (the costumes were designed by Julian Day, whose credits also include “Pride and Prejudice and Zombies” and “Bohemian Rhapsody”) and posed in front of some excellent and very ominous wallpaper. Brrr. “Rebecca,” which also stars Lily James and Armie Hammer, begins streaming on Netflix on Oct. 21.