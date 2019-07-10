Movie review
In “The Big Sick,” Kumail Nanjiani endearingly played an Uber driver — actually, a comedian who drives Uber part-time — in love. In “Stuber,” Nanjiani also plays an Uber driver — actually, a big-box store employee and would-be gym owner who drives Uber part-time — in love, and it’s also kind of endearing. Kind of. Unfortunately, it’s a performance plopped into a movie that’s more interested in stunts, gunfire and carnage than in Nanjiani’s particular brand of gently sardonic comedy.
“Stuber” — Nanjiani’s Uber-driving character is named Stu, get it? — is one of those one-joke premises: A Los Angeles police detective named Vic (Dave Bautista) gets a hot tip about his longtime nemesis, a murderous drug dealer (Iko Uwais) — but, as Vic has just had LASIK surgery, he can’t hop into his car and chase after him. Enter Stu, the sort of driver who offers bottled water and a variety of snacks in his impeccable Nissan Leaf. Wacky car-related high jinks and a lot of bullets — and bodies — ensue.
Though it’s not without its funny moments — particularly a scene in a male strip club, in which Stu receives some earnest life advice from a stripper whose weirdly 18th-century-ish costume involved a lace jabot over a bare chest — “Stuber” too often just feels out of balance. The scenes in which Nanjiani’s Stu pines after Becca (Betty Gilpin) seem spliced-in from another movie, and the casualty count is awfully high for what’s supposed to be a lighthearted action flick. Ultimately, despite Nanjiani’s best efforts, it’s a disposable fast-car summer movie, neither terrible or good, for those biding their time before the next “Fast & Furious” installment. Which is coming, for the record, Aug. 2. I’d wait.
_____
★★ “Stuber,” with Kumail Nanjiani, Dave Bautista, Iko Uwais, Natalie Morales, Betty Gilpin, Jimmy Tatro, Mira Sorvino, Karen Gillan. Directed by Michael Dowse, from a screenplay by Tripper Clancy. 93 minutes. Rated R for violence and language throughout, some sexual references and brief graphic nudity. Opens July 12 at multiple theaters.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.