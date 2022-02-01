“KIMI,” the Steven Soderbergh thriller shot partly in Seattle last year, begins streaming next week exclusively on HBO Max. Zoë Kravitz stars as an agoraphobic Seattle tech worker who thinks she has overheard a crime; among the supporting cast are Byron Bowers, Jaime Camil, Erika Christensen, Derek DelGaudio, Robin Givens and Rita Wilson.

Soderbergh, an Academy Award winner for 2000’s “Traffic,” directed from a screenplay by David Koepp (“Jurassic Park,” “Spider-Man”). The film is Soderbergh’s third collaboration with the streaming service; previous Soderbergh films premiering on HBO Max include “Let Them All Talk” and “No Sudden Move.”

Though the bulk of “KIMI” was filmed in Los Angeles, Kravitz and the filmmakers came to Seattle for approximately 10 days in May 2021 for exterior shoots. More than a thousand local extras were recruited to create scenes of political demonstrations, filmed at Westlake Park and other downtown locations.

“KIMI” is rated R for violence, language and brief sexuality. It will begin streaming on HBO Max Feb. 10.