Oscar-winning director Steven Soderbergh will soon be masking up and heading for Seattle: His next film, a thriller called “KIMI,” is scheduled to shoot here in May, and casting directors are looking for local extras. The film, written by David Koepp (“Jurassic Park,” “Spider-Man”) will star Zoe Kravitz as an agoraphobic tech worker who discovers recorded evidence of a violent crime. Other announced cast members include Jaime Camil (TV’s “Jane the Virgin”), Jacob Vargas (“Traffic”) and Byron Bowers (“Honey Boy”).

Soderbergh made his feature debut in 1989 with the acclaimed indie “Sex, Lies and Videotape.” Since then, he’s directed dozens of films and television episodes, most notably “Traffic” (for which he won an Academy Award for best director), “Out of Sight,” the “Ocean’s Eleven” series, “Contagion,” “Magic Mike,” and most recently “Let Them All Talk,” shot on a cruise ship with Meryl Streep.

“KIMI” will be filmed following specific COVID-19 protocols established by the film industry, which are detailed on the casting agent’s website. Those interested in working as extras on the film (a news release describes the production as looking for “men and women of all ethnicities, age 18 or older”) can find details at extrascasting.wixsite.com/kimi.