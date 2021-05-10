If you see cameras and lighting equipment on Seattle streets during the next few weeks, it might be Steven Soderbergh and crew at work. They’re supposed to be in town this week filming exteriors for “Kimi,” a thriller starring Zoe Kravitz as an agoraphobic Seattle tech worker who uncovers evidence of a crime. Soderbergh, known for numerous films including the Oscar-winning “Traffic,” is directing from a script by David Koepp (“Jurassic Park,” “Spider-Man”), with a cast that also features Byron Bowers, Jaime Camil, Jacob Vargas and Devin Ratray. A number of Seattleites will appear in the film as extras, recruited earlier this spring.

According to Deadline.com, “Kimi” will premiere on HBO Max, Soderbergh’s third collaboration with the streaming platform. “Let Them All Talk,” with Meryl Streep, premiered on HBO Max in December; “No Sudden Move,” a crime thriller with a starry ensemble cast (including Matt Damon and Don Cheadle, of Soderbergh’s “Ocean’s Eleven” films), was shot last year.

Interior scenes for “Kimi” were shot in Los Angeles earlier this spring. A unit publicist declined to give specific information about the Seattle shoot.