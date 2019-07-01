Movie review

Here’s the thing about superhero movies: If done right — that is, with the proportions of wit, zip and flash balanced correctly, like a carefully mixed cinematic cocktail — they have a superpower of their own. Such is the case with “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” at which I arrived with a weary spirit and a heavy heart, and from which I left with feet ready to do a tiny happy dance, like Peter Parker (Tom Holland) does, adorably, in a late scene. Sometimes, a movie can just make you feel better, and that’s no small gift.

So, how to tell you about the movie without telling you about the movie, as much of the fun of “Spider-Man: Far From Home” is its surprises? I’ll just say that things take place a short time after the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” a movie that’s helpful to see before you go to this one (though my screening companion had seen neither “Endgame” nor “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and nonetheless had a fine time). Peter Parker and his friends — including charmingly surly M.J. (Zendaya), on whom Peter has a seemingly unrequited crush; Tracy Flick-ish Betty (Angourie Rice); and best pal Ned (the hilarious Jacob Batalon), the only one who knows his Spidey secret — are heading off to Europe for a class trip. Though Peter wants to leave his superhero suit behind and just be a carefree kid, his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) slips it into his suitcase. Turns out he needs it, as there’s a new superhero in this universe: the dashingly caped Quentin Beck (Jake Gyllenhaal), aka Mysterio.

What’s most delicious about “Spider-Man: Far From Home” is the way it blends serious superhero saving-the-world stuff with the funny, recognizable melodramas of a class trip. Romances bloom, grim hotels are endured and two teacher chaperones (JB Smoove, Martin Starr) provide a sort of Greek chorus of running despair. (The real superheroes in life are teachers who chaperone class trips, right?) All of this gets in the way of a frustrated Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), who doesn’t know quite how to handle a teenage Avenger reluctant to take a crucial assignment: “If my aunt finds out I left the class trip,” says Peter, “she’ll kill me.”

Director Jon Watts, the clever hand behind “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” keeps things fizzy and light and occasionally just a bit weird (in a few head-scratching action/dream sequences) — and along the way Peter gets some messages from a beloved hero; endearingly introduces himself as “I’m really strong, and I’m sticky”; does some gasp-inducing webslinging; and grows up, just a bit. The Marvel Comics universe is in good hands with this kid — and with Holland, who hits all the right endearing-nerd notes — but I love how this movie keeps cutting him down to size. “Spider-Man inspires me to be a better person,” enthuses a classmate of the unknown superhero, interrupting his earnest reverie to greet Peter with, “What’s up, dickwad?” It’s a moment that sums up this movie’s perfect mix. Happy summer-at-the-movies, everyone.

_____

★★★½ “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” with Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jake Gyllenhaal, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau, JB Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Angourie Rice, Martin Starr. Directed by Jon Watts, from a screenplay by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. 129 minutes. Rated PG-13 for sci-fi action violence, some language and brief suggestive comments. Opens Tuesday, July 2, at multiple theaters.