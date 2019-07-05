Here are snapshots of what our reviewers thought of the movies opening this week in the Seattle area. (Star ratings are granted on a scale of zero to four.)

★★★½ “Spider-Man: Far From Home” (PG-13; 129 minutes): Here’s the thing about superhero movies: If done right — that is, with the proportions of wit, zip and flash balanced correctly, like a carefully mixed cinematic cocktail — they have a superpower of their own. Such is the case with this “Spider-Man,” starring Tom Holland as the webslinger and Jake Gyllenhaal as new superhero Mysterio. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times arts critic

★★★★ “Wild Rose” (R; 101 minutes): A sweet, stirring and yet refreshingly unsentimental tale of a singer with ambition (and pipes to match), the movie is like the anti-“A Star Is Born.” Set in Glasgow, Scotland, it centers on a young single mother and ex-con (Jessie Buckley) who dreams of moving to Nashville to become a country singer — even if it means leaving her children behind. Full review. Meridian. — Michael O’Sullivan, The Washington Post

★★½ “Midsommar” (R; 140 minutes): In Sweden, the land of the midnight sun, a group of young Americans falls afoul of a village of cultists pursuing strange and ominous agendas. Florence Pugh stars. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Soren Andersen, Special to The Seattle Times

Also opening

“Meeting Gorbachev” (not rated, for mature audiences; 90 minutes): The meat of the documentary consists of three sit-down interviews filmmaker Werner Herzog held with Mikhail Gorbachev (whose leadership of the Soviet Union helped bring the Cold War to an end) over half a year. The two men appear to like each other immensely — in narration, Herzog calls Gorbachev “one of the greatest leaders of the 20th century” — but Gorbachev can be a cool customer. Now 88, he’s still pithy, clear and direct in his answers. You come away from the movie yearning for Gorbachev’s brand of diplomacy. In English, German, Russian and Polish, with English subtitles. The New York Times does not provide star ratings with reviews. Full review. SIFF Cinema Uptown. — Ben Kenigsberg, The New York Times