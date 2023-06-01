Movie review

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is a hodgepodge … with a purpose.

The picture comes at you at light speed with so much information jampacked into every frame — visual, audio, emotional — that it needs to be seen more than once. Repeat viewings are practically mandatory to allow one to focus in on details and dimensions that fleetingly register in the audience’s consciousness and then are gone — Zip! — and it’s on to the next thing.

The movie is a rich, rewarding adventure. It picks up where 2018’s animated “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” left off, being the further adventures of Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore), a Spider-Man with a multicultural twist: Black father, Puerto Rican mother, a Brooklyn-born teen in transition to manhood.

But wait a sec. This latest chapter in the Spidey saga is more than a movie merely about the title character. For the first 15 minutes or so, he’s not even in it. It’s Gwen Stacy (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld) who is front and center at the start. She comes equipped with a full complement of Spider powers, web-slinging, super strength and all that, and a heaping helping of teen angst. One of her talents is rock band drummer and she uses her drumsticks to pound out her jangled feelings.

She’s Spidey’s equal in every regard, which gives this picture a depth and dimension beyond what’s there in the first movie. Miles is her best friend and the only person who truly shares her feelings of being an outsider, hiding a secret identity from one’s loving parents (her dad is a cop like Miles’ pop) and in essence living a lie and being tormented by that secret.

The first “Spider-Verse” movie was primarily a celebration of the joy Miles felt zipping and swooping through Manhattan skyscrapers on spider-silk strands. In this one, he’s matured and is feeling the burdens of his superpowered responsibilities to go out into the world and save people in distress. The same goes for Gwen. They’re the only ones each can confide in.

Uh, about that world-saving. Make that worlds. The Spider-Verse of the title is a near-infinity of alternate realities into which the picture plunges with controlled abandon. Thanks to a staggeringly inventive screenplay credited to Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and David Callaham and agile direction by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson, the movie becomes an immersive experience that sweeps the audience into all-encompassing venues of imagination.

The visuals reference actual Marvel comic book covers and acknowledge those covers on-screen. Comic book color schemes share space within scenes with such headlong fluidity that the eye can barely keep up.

A muscled baleful Spider person voiced by Oscar Isaac is present to impress on Gwen and Miles that being a superhero often involves hard choices as to who to save — and who you can’t.

Though the takes on these characters are more in-depth, there’s plenty of humor in the movie, sometimes popping up in asides and joke lines that sometimes are put into comic-style boxes that flash on screen and then vanish. Those moments alone justify a second viewing.

A villain called Spot is funny at first as he falls into and through black holes in his body that leads Miles on a complicated fight-and-flight though his interdimensional empty spaces.

At the end comes an ending so unexpected it’s actually shocking. It sets up a sequel that can’t arrive soon enough.