The Seattle International Film Festival’s 49th annual edition ended Sunday, with a total of 264 films screening at multiple venues in and around Seattle. The city’s largest celebration of cinema took place in two phases, with in-person screenings May 11-21 and an additional week of streaming through May 28.

Audience numbers were up significantly from last year’s festival (which had a similar length and format), and showed a greater proportion of in-person attendees. A SIFF representative said this week that the 2023 audience numbered approximately 90,000, breaking down into roughly 60% in-person and 40% streaming. Last year’s attendance was approximately 70,000, with more than half of that from streaming. The 2019 festival (the last year SIFF was all in-person), was 24 days long with 410 films and had an audience of about 130,000.

A highlight of this year’s festival was SIFF’s announcement, on opening night at the Paramount Theatre, that it had acquired the historic Cinerama theater in Belltown, which had been closed for three years. SIFF estimates that the theater, purchased from the estate of Paul Allen, will reopen in the fall, but has not yet announced a specific date. State tax records show that the theater was purchased for $4.5 million. SIFF also purchased the projectors, speakers, projection equipment and screen for an additional $500,000.

As always, multiple awards were announced at the end of the festival. The audience-voted Golden Space Needle Awards gave best film to the Norwegian comedy “Dancing Queen,” and best documentary to “26.2 to Life,” about an annual marathon at the San Quentin State Prison. Both best director and best performance went to the Moroccan drama “The Blue Caftan,” directed by Maryam Touzani and featuring Lubna Azabal. SIFF reported that over 27,000 ballots were submitted for the awards.

In the festival’s five juried competitions, the grand jury prize in the Official Competition went to “20,000 Species of Bees,” a coming-of-age drama from Spain. The Ibero-American Competition was won by Spain’s “The Fishbowl” and the New Directors Competition winner was “Next Sohee,” from South Korean filmmaker July Jung. American filmmaker Vuk Lungulov-Klotz’s “Mutt” won the New American Cinema Competition, and the Documentary Competition was won by Sarvnik Kaur’s “Against the Tide.”

And a longstanding unofficial SIFF tradition is the Fool Serious awards, voted on by the festival’s crew of full-series passholders. This year’s Fools numbered 128, seeing on average more than 31 movies each over the festival’s 11 days. Among their awards: the top narrative film prize to “The Blue Caftan,” top documentary to “The Grab,” best director to Touzani for “The Blue Caftan,” best cinematography to “The Eight Mountains,” best actor to Eryk Klum for “Filip,” best actress to Azabal for “The Blue Caftan,” and best guilty pleasure to the French zombie/sci-fi comedy “The Visitor from the Future.”