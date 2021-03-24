After going dark in 2020, the Seattle International Film Festival returns this spring with an all-virtual lineup, announced Tuesday morning.

Opening with the Australian crime drama “The Dry” on April 8, the festival will include 221 films (93 of them feature-length) from 69 countries. Most will be available on demand throughout the festival, which runs through April 18. Films can be streamed through Roku, Fire TV, Android TV and Apple TV, or watched via SIFF’s website.

The opening-night festivities will include a Q&A with “The Dry” director Robert Connelly and star Eric Bana, to stream after the film. Other special events include a tribute to actor Tom Skerritt, who’ll be interviewed alongside a screening of local director S J Chiro’s film “East of the Mountains,” based on the novel by Northwest author David Guterson. Skerritt, who has lived in Seattle since the ’80s and whose long career in film includes “Alien,” “The Turning Point,” “A River Runs Through It” and many others, will be given SIFF’s Outstanding Achievement in Cinema Award. The festival will close with a screening of Catalan filmmaker Icíar Bollaín’s comedy “Rosa’s Wedding.”

Though SIFF, in the non-virtual past, offered a wide array of different ticket packages and passes, all that is simplified this year: Patrons can purchase an all-festival, all-access pass for $350 ($300 for SIFF members; $400 sustainer price suggested for those who will have more than one person watching), a films-only pass for $250 ($200 members; $300 sustainer), or a pack of six vouchers for any regularly priced film for $75 ($63 members). Passes and the six-voucher pack are currently available; individual tickets go on sale March 25. See siff.net for more information.