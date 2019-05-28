There’s something funny going on at the Seattle International Film Festival.

A lot of us, when we think about film festivals like SIFF, think about serious cinematic fare — poignant coming-of-age tales, wrenching dramas of heartache and injustice, probing documentaries about the serious issues of the day. And yes, you’ll find all of those at SIFF this year, but if you look at the festival’s biggest films, you’ll see they have something in common. All three of SIFF’s major gala films are directed by women — and all are comedies.

Lynn Shelton’s “Sword of Trust,” which opened the festival May 16 (and which will return to theaters for a theatrical run later this summer), is a caper comedy involving a motley cast of characters and a maybe-valuable Civil War artifact. Nisha Ganatra’s “Late Night” (SIFF’s Centerpiece Gala on June 1 at the Egyptian; opening theatrically June 7), written by Mindy Kaling, stars Emma Thompson as a late-night talk-show host and Kaling as the “diversity hire” brought on to make the long-running show more contemporary. And Lulu Wang’s “The Farewell” (SIFF’s Closing Night Gala on June 9 at the Egyptian; opening July 12) is both gentle comedy and warm family drama, featuring Awkwafina as a young woman returning home to China to visit her terminally ill grandmother — who doesn’t know that she’s dying.

It was, said SIFF artistic director Beth Barrett, no coincidence that SIFF’s three most prestigious slots were filled with female-directed comedies.” It’s a pretty overt theme, but it kind of snuck up on us,” she said. “Maybe I just really needed a laugh. Maybe a lot of us do.”

The three chosen films, she said, “are each looking at a different portion of America, and a different portion of our culture, and really putting a female gaze on it.” Like “Booksmart,” Olivia Wilde’s deliciously funny high-school comedy currently in theaters, they’re telling familiar stories, but from a fresh point of view.

In “Late Night,” you immediately accept Thompson as a legendary late-night host — who wouldn’t want to watch that show? — even as you know that in the world we live in, women don’t hold those jobs. What would it be like, the movie wonders, to be that woman? What part of yourself would you need to turn off? What does it mean to become accustomed to being the only woman in the room? While “Late Night” is a conventional, movie-star-shiny comedy, it’s nonetheless groundbreaking in ways both large and small (watch how the last thing Thompson’s Katherine Newbury does, before walking onto a stage to accept an award in the film’s early moments, is minutely adjust her bra) — and it’s funny, in ways that will make you think of another female-led comedy, “30 Rock.”

Advertising

Shelton’s film has a goofball silliness to it; you sense the director enjoying the playfulness of the down-the-rabbit-hole plot. And Wang’s takes Awkwafina, an actor we know for comedy (“Crazy Rich Asians,” “Ocean’s 8”), and lets her show us another side of her persona; still deadpan-funny, but a richer, deeper character. Her Billi, whose Brooklyn life isn’t quite what she’d hoped for, wears the secret she’s keeping from her grandmother like a coat that’s too heavy for the climate; you see her wanting to throw it off.

All three films, as Barrett notes, deal with heavy themes but find wit within them — “not slapstick,” Barrett said, “but thoughtful comedies which really showcase the talents of a lot of amazing women.” They deal with questions of family, of historical revisionism, of women’s voices in traditionally male spaces — and yet leave us smiling.

“Honestly, it’s a great way to bring community together,” said Barrett, of gathering in a theater to see a comedy. “There’s community in crying and there’s community in laughing. We really believe in the power of that experience, of being in the cinema together and being part of that one little community that will never happen again in quite the same way. The more we can get people into the cinemas to do that, the better.”

_____

Seattle International Film Festival, through June 9. Information: 206-324-9996, siff.net