Movie review

A divine blend of natural and supernatural, fantasy and actuality, “Sicilian Ghost Story” reflects the horrors of a Mafia kidnapping through the prism of first love.

Shadowing Giuseppe (Gaetano Fernandez), a handsome teen from a wealthy family, into the woods one sunlit afternoon, young Luna (Julia Jedlikowska) stares, entranced, as butterflies float on Giuseppe’s fingers and small woodland animals scurry at their feet. Her parents warn her not to see him, muttering darkly about a problematic father, but Luna is in love. And when Giuseppe misses school and is absent from his forbiddingly shuttered home, Luna refuses to abandon a search that the villagers seem strangely unwilling to pursue.

Interspersing Luna’s quest with scenes of Giuseppe’s torment, the writers and directors, Fabio Grassadonia and Antonio Piazza (whose 2014 feature, “Salvo,” was similarly resistant to classification), flip the tone from bucolic to brutal with distressing ease. Water plops from the sweating stones of a dank underground cavern where Luna’s mother takes regular saunas (the wonderful sound design is by Guillaume Sciamá), and a mysterious lake waits ominously to link the living and the dead.

Unfolding like a fairy tale and based on the shocking abduction and murder of a Mafia informant’s son in 1993, this beautifully realized movie casts a sensitive, secretive spell. At once mystical and gruesome, Luca Bigazzi’s sensuous images carve their own magical reality, daring us to disbelieve the telepathic tendrils that draw Luna to Giuseppe’s side. She may not be able to save his life, but she’ll fight to the end to honor their love.

“Sicilian Ghost Story,” with Julia Jedlikowska, Gaetano Fernandez, Corinne Musallari, Andrea Falzone, Federico Finocchiaro. Directed by Fabio Grassadonia and Antonio Piazza; written by Grassadonia and Piazza. 122 minutes. In Italian with English subtitles. Not rated. Grand Illusion. The New York Times does not provide star ratings with reviews.