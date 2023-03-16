Movie review

My eyes! My eyes!

My orbs are aching for I have seen “Shazam! Fury of the Gods.” And well, I now definitely believe that extended exposure to really ugly visuals can cause acute ocular pain.

From the get-go, the makers of this latest “Shazam” feature appear to have been set on making the cheesiest-looking picture imaginable. It seems they spared no expense (the special-effects end credits are endless) to make the movie look cheap.

I give you the picture’s centerpiece special effect: a dragon. “Rise from the pit,” commands Lucy Liu, “Shazam’s” Villain No. 2, and up it comes. A tattered, moth-eaten construct that looks like it’s been cobbled together from the spare-parts bin at the $1.98 Special Effects House at the intersection of Shabby Lane and Threadbare Thoroughfare.

Off it flaps on tatterdemalion wings to wreak much CG-enabled property damage on downtown Philadelphia, where the picture is set.

Is there no one to save the city from total devastation? Well, yes. After a fashion. Call him Shazam, the DC comic-book hero played by Zachary Levi, who returns to the role he originated in 2019’s “Shazam!” He’s back, along with virtually every other significant cast member from the first picture. Returning, too, is director David F. Sandberg, the idea apparently being that the ingredients that made the first picture an unexpectedly sweet-natured romp deserved recycling.

Sigh. Second verse nowhere near as good as the first.

In the first picture, the bulked-up red-super-suit-attired Shazam is actually a teen named Billy Batson (Asher Angel) magically transformed into a superpowered being by a wizard played by an elaborately coifed Djimon Hounsou.

A troubled foster kid, Billy is giddy to find himself instantly zapped into herohood by uttering the magic word: “Shazam!” He’s a geeky innocent who finds it way-cool to be able to buy beer and stay out late. But the real lesson he learns, and there always is one in these pictures, is the importance of having a loving family, something he never had until he winds up in the foster home he lands in in movie No. 1. He and the other foster kids become close and all is well. Oh, and he confers superpowers on them all. (Magic!)

For the sequel, screenwriters Henry Gayden and Chris Morgan have invented three fierce female baddies. Goddesses, actually, played by Liu, Helen Mirren and Rachel Zegler. They intend to rob the kids of their powers and, in the process, lay Philly to waste.

Mirren, who seems to be in every other movie made these days (several “Fast and Furiouses” among them), seems game for anything. And with her regal bearing and ferocious demeanor, she certainly classes up the picture whenever she’s on-screen. She’s not mailing it in, but she is for sure slumming.

For the kids and their adult counterparts, the sweetness from the first picture is gone. Their superpower this time around is whining at the tops of their voices. And Levi makes Shazam gratingly egotistical.

With scenes of epic destruction uncorked with numbing frequency, the picture drags. It’s two hours and 10 minutes long and you feel every last second.

About midway through, the kids dive into a port-a-potty to escape the pursuing goddesses. The fact is, the movie has been there all along.