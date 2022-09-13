Movie review

“See How They Run” is the Saoirse Ronan show. Start to finish. Top to bottom, Now and forever.

Amen.

The 28-year-old actor dominates the picture more completely than any performer in any movie in recent memory. In the role of a London constable working to unravel a knotty murder mystery, she’s winsome, whimsical, unfailingly chipper and funny. Above all: funny.

With a frankly adorable Scottish accent and big cornflower blue eyes, she creates a character who is a total charmer. Eager, observant, star-struck (the murder victims are from the worlds of the stage and the movies), whip-smart and ever upbeat, her Constable Stalker is tasked to work with a fedora-wearing veteran Scotland Yard inspector named Stoppard (Sam Rockwell) who views her with weary bemusement. It’s 1953, and a woman in a major investigatory role in a high-profile case is just not the sort of thing that was done in those days. But his boss the commissioner insists (in the script’s nod to as-yet unfledged feminism), so Stoppard is obliged to swallow his grumbles and go along.

The character’s name alludes to playwright Tom Stoppard, whose 1968 play “The Real Inspector Hound” is a parody of “The Mousetrap.”

The setting is London’s West End where the 100th performance of Agatha Christie’s hit stage whodunit “The Mousetrap” is being feted. (The play is still being performed in the West End to this day, making it the longest-running play in theatrical history.)

On scene among the performers and the backstage glitterati is Hollywood director Leo Köpernick played by Adrien Brody. He’s in town to help secure the rights to the play so he can turn it into a movie. He’s crass and cynical beyond all measure. In other words, thoroughly American in the disdainful appraisal of the Brits.

He knows what he is and glories in his crudity. He also provides a running commentary on the goings-on in the early going, from beyond the grave as it were. In murder mysteries of the Christie variety, “The most unlikable character gets bumped off,” he observes, and sure enough off he is bumped before too long. Enter Stalker and Stoppard, and the game’s afoot.

Because Köpernick was such an offensive cad, everyone hated his guts, and so everyone is a suspect: the playwright (David Oyelowo), the play’s haughty impresario (Ruth Wilson), the lead actor (Harris Dickinson) who answers to the name of Dickie Attenborough and was a real-life theatrical figure who played the police detective sergeant in “The Mousetrap” in its opening run. Later in life, he became a prominent figure in film, directing “Gandhi” and “A Chorus Line” among others and acting in ever so many movies, including “Jurassic Park.”

As they’re all suspicious characters, Constable Stalker thinks each in turn has done it. Busily taking down their every word and movement in an ever-present notebook, she chirps to Stoppard that obviously this one did it, then that one. He sags slightly each time, giving her a baleful look until she abashedly admits to jumping to conclusions. It’s a running gag and consistently laugh-out-loud funny.

She’s initially respectful of her veteran partner, but then her admiration cools when it becomes obvious he’s an alcoholic of the quiet, falling-down-drunk variety. Rockwell’s performance is a subtle one and he’s the perfect foil for the sprightly upbeat Ronan. His accent, however, is uncertain, not quite British, not quite American.

In his feature directorial debut, Tom George, a veteran of BBC television comedies working from a screenplay by Mark Chappell, has a light touch. The pace is quick. The interweaving of actual “Mousetrap” period history and fictional elements is deft. And the settings, many of them filmed in actual West End theaters that were closed during the pandemic, are elegant.

A most delightful comedy, thanks above all to Ronan.