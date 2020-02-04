One of Seattle’s most beloved movie screens is going dark — but only temporarily.

Cinerama, which opened in 1963 on the corner of Fourth Avenue and Lenora Street downtown, is closing for renovations starting this week. A representative for Vulcan Inc., which has owned Cinerama since the 1990s, said that the updates would include new carpet, general wear-and-tear refurbishment, and an overhaul to the kitchen which will allow the theater to expand its food offerings. (Presumably they’ll keep the chocolate popcorn.)

The Vulcan rep declined to give a specific date for the theater’s reopening, saying only that Cinerama would be back in business “later this year ahead of the year’s biggest films.”

Known for its giant screen and night-sky sparkling ceiling, Cinerama is among Seattle’s oldest moviehouses. Its history is a dramatic one: Popular initially as a showcase for big-screen-format films, Cinerama fell into disrepair in the ’80s and ’90s as moviegoers fled to the suburbs.

Paul Allen, buying it in 1998, saved its future as a moviehouse (a Seattle Times story from that year said that its previous owners spoke of turning the building into a dinner theater or a rock-climbing club) and financed a major renovation, reopening it in 1999. More recently, Cinerama closed for renovations in 2010 (primarily an upgrade of the theater’s technical equipment) and in 2014 (new seats, screen, and sound system, as well as a splashy new mural outside the theater).