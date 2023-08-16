Of any actor working today, none has a presence quite like Lily Gladstone. From her beautiful breakout role in Kelly Reichardt’s “Certain Women” to a standout guest appearance in Sterlin Harjo’s series “Reservation Dogs” through her acclaimed upcoming work in Erica Tremblay’s “Fancy Dance” and Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” she’s carved out her place as a performer always worth watching, where even a simple look in her eyes as she surveys a scene can draw you into an entire life and world.

Gladstone’s latest, Morrisa Maltz’s reflective road drama “The Unknown Country,” is this in action once more. Set against the backdrop of the American West, she plays Tana, who is mourning the loss of her grandmother. While the journey takes her many places, Gladstone says it was her own recently departed grandmother, who relocated to Seattle in the 1950s, who helped inform this character.

“Grandma and our family’s anchor in Seattle is very similar to the one that I built for Tana,” Gladstone said in a recent interview about the film, which was the first to be given a waiver allowing promotion in the midst of the ongoing dual writer and actor strikes. “This was a driving force behind the film, too, in that moving from a reservation to a city often feels like you’re doing a first-generation immigration story.”

Raised in Montana where she grew up on the reservation of the Blackfeet Nation before moving to Seattle in middle school, Gladstone says it was here she had more chances to pursue her passion for acting.

“The first thing that we did when we moved out to Seattle was enroll me in Stone Soup Theatre. That kind of led into doing some student films. There was a graduate student at University of Washington whose senior thesis film I did when I was a senior in high school and some student films at Shoreline Community College where my mom taught. Being in the city — maybe it’s the same as my grandparents’ generation — affords different kinds of access and opportunity, but I always was so homesick. I was born and raised on my reservation in my mountains on my plains. That’s still where I feel the most full.”

Tana’s search to find where home is, to navigate “this sense of diaspora in her own country,” was something that drew Gladstone to “Unknown Country.”

“It was just such a gift to be able to load these, if not stories directly from our lives, at least scenarios that are really easy to imagine are not a far step away. I just made Tana somebody who is like some of my cousins who were only born and raised in the city and would come back to the [reservation] once a summer.”

Like her character, Gladstone says she cared for her own beloved grandmother into old age.

“I was one of my grandmother’s primary caretakers, especially through COVID, moving back in through COVID, and being her only granddaughter. I was by her side for all of the very intimate moments. … I would split it with my mom, like her meal schedule, her medications, things like that. So all of that was close at hand.”

Gladstone, who shared a love of movies with her grandmother, points to the ongoing strike as being something she hopes will lead to more support for making films that might otherwise not get it.

“When I cast my vote as a [Screen Actors Guild] member to go on strike, I remember thinking, ‘This is going to be rough, but it’s got to happen.’ I really hope this means that there will be a resurgence in indie film that I feel has been kind of waning since about 2015 or earlier,” Gladstone says. “One thing that’s been very cool to see is that, kind of like our film with Tana driving through this area of the country where the sonic landscape changes so much, you can hear the echo chambers shift.”

For Gladstone, making films such as “The Unknown Country” that might be considered unconventional or outside the mainstream is key to expanding what stories can be in the imagination of the audience.

“Exclusively we only know a world that we’re shown. We only know what we hear, we only know what we see. When all that people see are these really large-budget films that are following a certain projection of what people actually want to see because it’s ‘content,’ it’s moneymaking content, that’s kind of what you end up expecting stories are supposed to be. That just echoes out,” Gladstone says. “Good art, in my view, stays with you for a bit. … Maybe it expands your capacity a little bit as a human with what kind of stories and what kind of emotional landscape you can navigate. That’s the beauty of doing what we do, and you don’t get that like you do with independent cinema.”