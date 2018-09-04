The Seattle Queer Film Festival, celebrating its 23rd edition this fall, will open with a highly anticipated drama about the author and gay icon Oscar Wilde.

The Seattle Queer Film Festival, celebrating its 23rd edition this fall, will open with a highly anticipated drama about the author and gay icon Oscar Wilde. “The Happy Prince,” starring Rupert Everett as Wilde (Everett also wrote and directed the film), focuses on Wilde’s last days in exile in Paris, looking back at his life — including his two-year imprisonment for “gross indecency.” The film also features Colin Firth as Wilde’s friend Reggie Turner, Colin Morgan as his betraying lover Alfred “Bosie” Douglas, and Emily Watson as his wife Constance.

Screening at the Egyptian on Oct. 11, “The Happy Prince” kicks off the 10-day festival, which will unspool entirely on Capitol Hill. The closing night film on the 21st will be “Rafiki,” from Kenya, a coming-of-age story about two young Nairobi women that received a lengthy standing ovation at its Cannes Film Festival premiere last spring. Gala screenings during the festival will include the documentary “Transmilitary,” about transgender Americans serving in the armed forces ( an audience award winner at this year’s SXSW festival) and the Australian drama “Riot,” which focuses on the creation of Sydney’s LGBT Mardi Gras.

Early bird discount tickets and passes go on sale Wednesday, Sept. 5; prices increase Sept. 20, on which day the full festival lineup will be announced. Pass prices, with the discount, range from $72 to $195; gala tickets range from $15 to $28. For more information, see threedollarbillcinema.org/twist/.