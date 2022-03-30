The Seattle International Film Festival announced its full lineup Tuesday morning: 262 films, including 107 narrative features and 41 documentaries. It begins with the documentary “Navalny” at the Paramount Theatre April 14 and closes 10 days later at the SIFF Cinema Egyptian with Phyllis Nagy’s “Call Jane,” a drama starring Elizabeth Banks and Sigourney Weaver about a woman seeking an abortion in the 1960s. In between will be a wide assortment of films from 80 countries, including 28 world premieres.

After canceling the festival in 2020 and presenting an online-only festival in 2021, SIFF is returning to theaters, but this year will be a hybrid form: Many of the films will be made available for online viewing on the festival’s SIFF Channel. All festival passes (except the Secret Festival) will include online access, with prices beginning at $650. Or an online-only pass can be purchased for $200. Individual tickets, which go on sale March 31, are for in-person or virtual access (where applicable), and are $15.

Though the festival is smaller than in past years (SIFF previously was generally three and a half weeks long), many of the film program categories will look familiar: Face the Music, Films4Families, African Pictures, Asian Crossroads, New American Cinema, Culinary Cinema and many more. The popular Secret Festival, which showcases films that can’t be publicly announced (attendees must sign an oath promising not to disclose titles), is returning with two films instead of the usual four. No announcements have been made regarding festival guests.

Of particular interest to locals will be the Northwest Connections category, featuring six world premiere films made locally and/or by Northwest filmmakers: Dru Holley’s “Buffalo Soldiers Fighting on Two Fronts,” T.J. Regan’s “I AM DB COOPER,” Megan Griffiths’ “I’ll Show You Mine,” Zia Mohajerjasbi’s “Know Your Place,” Samantha Soule and Daniel Talbott’s “Midday Black Midnight Blue,” and Elisa Levine and Gabriel Miller’s “Sweetheart Deal.”

For more information: siff.net