Seattle filmmaker Lynn Shelton, whose naturalistic films of delicate human comedy included “Your Sister’s Sister,” “Humpday” and “Laggies,” died Friday in Los Angeles at the age of 54. The trade publication Variety reported that the cause of death was a blood disorder.

Her creative and romantic partner Marc Maron, who appeared in her most recent film “Sword of Trust,” confirmed her death in a statement, quoted in Indiewire: “I have some awful news. Lynn passed away last night. She collapsed yesterday morning after having been ill for a week.” He stated that her death was not COVID-19, but “a previously unknown, underlying condition . . . The doctors could not save her. They tried. Hard.”

Beloved in her hometown — she was the first local filmmaker to have her work open the Seattle International Film Festival, in 2012, and did it again a second time in 2019 — Ms. Shelton in recent years had moved into television work, including episodes of “Mad Men,” “Fresh off the Boat,” “GLOW,” and “The Morning Show.” Most recently, she was executive producer of the Hulu series “Little Fires Everywhere,” directing four of the eight episodes.