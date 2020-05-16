Seattle filmmaker Lynn Shelton, whose naturalistic films of delicate human comedy included “Your Sister’s Sister,” “Humpday” and “Laggies,” died Friday in Los Angeles at the age of 54. The trade publication Variety reported that the cause of death was a blood disorder.

Her creative and romantic partner Marc Maron, who appeared in her most recent film “Sword of Trust,” confirmed her death in a statement, quoted in Indiewire: “I have some awful news. Lynn passed away last night. She collapsed yesterday morning after having been ill for a week.” He stated that her death was not COVID-19, but “a previously unknown, underlying condition . . . The doctors could not save her. They tried. Hard.”

Beloved in her hometown — she was the first local filmmaker to have her work open the Seattle International Film Festival, in 2012, and did it again a second time in 2019 — Ms. Shelton in recent years had moved into television work, including episodes of “Mad Men,” “Fresh off the Boat,” “GLOW,” “The Mindy Project,” “The Morning Show,” and many others. Most recently, she was executive producer of the Hulu series “Little Fires Everywhere,” directing four of the eight episodes.

Related Film industry takes to social media to mourn the loss of Seattle director Lynn Shelton

Tributes to Ms. Shelton from those with whom she worked filled Twitter on Saturday. “Lynn Shelton loved actors and we loved her back. She was a dream on set. Her lovely, sunny energy was infectious and actors always drifted to video village between takes to be around her,” wrote Mindy Kaling. Frequent collaborator Mark Duplass wrote, “We made so many things together. I wish we had made more. Her boundless creative energy and infectious spirit were unrivaled. She made me better. We butted heads, made up, laughed, pushed each other. Like family. What a deep loss.”

“I was lucky enough to play a small role in a Lynn Shelton film & she treated her cast & crew like a family,” wrote actor/filmmaker Mike Birbiglia. “I learned about directing from watching her. The kindness with which she treated people. The room she left for spontaneity. We’ve lost a great one.”

A graduate of the University of Washington School of Drama and later the School of Visual Arts in Manhattan, Shelton was a director, screenwriter, producer, editor and actor. Her first feature film, “We Go Way Back,” won the Grand Jury Prize at the Slamdance Film Festival in 2006, beginning a string of distinctive made-in-Seattle work. Ms. Shelton remained loyal to her roots, keeping many of her “We Go Way Back” collaborators throughout her career, such as cinematographer Benjamin Kasulke and production designer/set decorator Tania Kupczak. An avid supporter of the Seattle film scene, she frequently made appearances in other locally made films; watch for her in small roles in “Safety Not Guaranteed,” “The Off Hours,” “The Catechism Cataclysm” and “Lucky Them.”

Advertising

Even when the films and the names got bigger, she retained that collaborative spirit. Keira Knightley, interviewed at the Toronto International Film Festival for Shelton’s 2014 film “Laggies,” said, “[Ms. Shelton’s] crew are so unbelievably loyal to her, and she’s unbelievably loyal to them . . . It’s very intoxicating when you walk into that. There’s a huge air of respect and love between all these people. You instantly feel like you’re part of the family … You have to feel like you’re in a very safe environment in order to try different things, and it’s something that not a lot of film directors are very good at creating. She’s sensational at creating it.”

Interviewing Ms. Shelton several times over the years, I was always struck by her seemingly boundless energy and positive spirit. She told me of how she fought hard to make “Laggies” in Seattle (producers were planning on California), of being nervous before stepping into the director’s chair for a “Mad Men” episode, of the excitement of opening SIFF for the first time. “Obviously it’s a huge honor for me and my film,” she said then, “but it also feels like just an enormous acknowledgment of the whole local [film] community. … It’s really come into its own.”

Ms. Shelton is survived by her son Milo Seal, her husband of many years Kevin Seal, her parents Wendy and Alan Roedell and David “Mac” Shelton and Frauke Rynd. She is also survived by her brothers David Shelton, Robert Rynd and sister Tanya Rynd, as well as Maron, with whom she spent the last year of her life.