Mel Eslyn, the longtime film producer who has worked on a variety of locally produced films from the legendary late director Lynn Shelton’s poignant and poetic “Your Sister’s Sister” to the offbeat sci-fi comedy “Safety Not Guaranteed,” is no stranger to the process of making a movie. However, over the course of her long career of producing such films, she had yet to direct one of her own. That is, until now.

Her upcoming feature debut, the mirthful and melancholic meditation on masculinity that is “Biosphere,” is unlike anything she has done yet.

Starring Mark Duplass and Sterling K. Brown, it sees the actors playing two men who may be the last people alive on Earth. They are living in the confines of a lone biosphere, the vast world around them shrouded in darkness, and will have to find a way to survive with dwindling resources. This becomes complicated when they make a discovery that challenges both their own identities and relationship to each other as well as asks deeper questions about life itself. It is a film bound to get people talking, but Eslyn herself can’t fully say why just yet.

“We’re trying to keep so much under wraps for this authentic experience and journey. I just feel like, nowadays, there is so much of a conversation that is had about a movie before it even hits theaters or people see it. I love the idea of just allowing people to go in and not know what they’re getting into,” Eslyn said in an interview before the film’s upcoming wide release on July 7. “I also made a movie that if people knew everything about it, there’s a lot of people that might not go see it. I made this movie for people who might not normally seek out some elements of this story.”

While Eslyn wears many hats, including being head of Duplass Brothers Productions, this is the moment she has always been wanting to get to in her career. In addition to directing “Biosphere,” she also wrote it with the younger Duplass (he and his brother Jay are the founders of the company bearing their name), who approached her with an idea for a story that was in its, let’s just say, gestation stage.

“The thing with Mark is he pitches ideas that are half-formed. They’re the best half-formed ideas you’ll ever hear, but somebody has to finish the sentence. When he pitched me just a snippet of what this could be, I was, like, ‘Dude, I see it. I’m in.’ I think that, from a female perspective, too, I could see a bunch of themes that he maybe didn’t even know he could tap into,” Eslyn recounted. “I was, like, ‘I want to take this to some really unexpected places.’ ”

After working on an outline together, Eslyn took over doing the first pass at what it would then become. Part of what moved her to make it her first film came when picking up the pieces after a recent loss, two years before turning 39.

“Early in the pandemic, I lost my friend Lynn Shelton. She had just moved to L.A. and I was cleaning out her place because her whole family is in Seattle. I was just in her world and having all these memories come back. I remembered I met Lynn in my 20s and she was, like, ‘I got a late start in my career, I was 39 when I made my first movie.’ At the time, I was like ‘I have so much time, that won’t be me,’ ” Eslyn said, “Then I was, like, ‘I have to do this.’ ”

Some initial responses to “Biosphere” when it premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last year compared it to Shelton’s classic 2009 film “Humpday,” which also starred Duplass as a seemingly straight man who decides to make a movie with his best friend (Joshua Leonard) for Seattle’s amateur porn film festival. For Eslyn, she said she didn’t initially think of that film though said it would make for a rather fitting double feature.

“I was on set one day and I was looking at Mark and Sterling. They were standing in a particular way where all of a sudden I had this flash to Josh and Mark and their dynamic in ‘Humpday,’ ” Eslyn explained. “It is two straight, [cisgender] males dealing with their intimacy and just how to communicate and navigate friendships and relationships. I’ve since heard it a lot. I actually just got an email from Lynn’s dad a couple days ago and he was, like, ‘It’s wild, the world is full circle. It’s getting released when you’re 39 and she was 39. This was all meant to be.’ I was, like, ‘I didn’t plan any of that.’ So it is a beautiful unexpected thing that happened.”

As for what’s next for Eslyn, she’s already begun work on her next project, which was also shot locally.

“Mark and I, we already have our next thing in the can, we just haven’t announced it, which we actually shot in Seattle because that is my long-term goal. I wanted to shoot ‘Biosphere’ in Seattle and I was going to shoot at the new [King County soundstage] there, but it wasn’t ready,” Eslyn said. “But I was able to bring the next project there and that’s really my long-term goal. The Seattle film community goes in these peaks and lows. I really want to help bring another peak.”