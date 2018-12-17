Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma,” a mesmerizing black-and-white drama inspired by memories of the director’s childhood in Mexico, was named best film of 2018 by the Seattle Film Critics Society. The group, made of 25 local critics working in print, broadcast, podcasting and online (including yours truly), announced winners in 19 categories today.

“Roma” took the most awards, also winning for best director, foreign-language film and cinematography. Also winning multiple awards were “The Favourite” (screenplay, production design), “Black Panther” (costume design, Villain of the Year), and “Mission: Impossible — Fallout” (editing, visual effects).

“Roma” is currently available on Netflix, but can be seen to its best advantage on Cinerama’s glorious screen; it’s playing there through Wednesday. It’s also playing throughout the week at the Crest Cinema Center in Shoreline.

Full list of awards:

Best picture of the year: “Roma”

Best director: Alfonso Cuaron, “Roma”

Best actor: Ethan Hawke, “First Reformed”

Best actress: Toni Collette, “Hereditary”

Best supporting actor: Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Best supporting actress: Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Best ensemble cast: “Widows”

Best screenplay: “The Favourite,” Deborah Davis & Tony McNamara

Best animated feature: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” directed by Bob Persichett, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman

Best foreign language film: “Roma,” directed by Alfonso Cuaron

Best documentary feature: “Free Solo,” directed by Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin

Best cinematography: “Roma,” Alfonso Cuaron

Best costume design: “Black Panther,” Ruth E. Carter

Best film editing: “Mission: Impossible — Fallout,” Eddie Hamilton

Best original score: “Mandy,” Jóhann Jóhannson

Best production design: “The Favourite,” Fiona Crombie (production designer) and Alice Felton (set decoration)

Best visual effects: “Mission: Impossible — Fallout,” Jody Johnson

Best youth performance: Elsie Fisher, “Eighth Grade”

Villain of the year: Erik Killmonger — “Black Panther” — portrayed by Michael B. Jordan