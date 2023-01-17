The Seattle Film Critics Society, a local organization consisting of 40 members who review movies in a variety of media (print, online, podcast, broadcast), on Tuesday named its selections for best in film of 2022. “Everything Everywhere All At Once” was the big winner, taking the prize for best picture, director (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, known collectively as Daniels), film editing and supporting actor (Ke Huy Quan). Here is the full list of the group’s awards.

Best picture: “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Best director: Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Best actor in a leading role: Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Best actress in a leading role: Cate Blanchett, “TÁR”

Best actor in a supporting role: Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Best actress in a supporting role: Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Best ensemble cast: “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

Best action choreography: “RRR”

Best screenplay: “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Best animated feature: “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”

Best documentary feature: “Fire of Love”

Best international film: “Decision to Leave”

Best cinematography: “Top Gun: Maverick”

Best costume design: “Elvis”

Best film editing: “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Best original score: “Babylon”

Best production design: “Babylon”

Best visual effects: “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Best youth performance: Frankie Corio, “Aftersun”

Villain of the Year: Lydia Tár, as played by Cate Blanchett in “TÁR”

Pacific Northwest award: “Sweetheart Deal,” directed by Elisa Levine and Gabriel Miller