For Seattle-based filmmaker Sudeshna Sen, films and the many local artists who go into making them are intertwined. She knows this firsthand, having been a part of many projects locally over the course of her career. From when she made the short “Mehndi” that premiered at the 2018 Seattle International Film Festival or served as associate producer for the made-in-Seattle film “Thin Skin,” Sen has seen how it is that cinematic stories connect people in immersive ways. Now, with her first full feature “Anu” premiering at this year’s SIFF, the filmmaker is looking forward to sharing the story she has spent years bringing to life with those who don’t often see themselves reflected on screen.

“You cannot be what you cannot see,” Sen said in a recent interview before the premiere. “I wanted to see people on screen who look like me, who talk like me, whose house and lives are like mine. That’s what I was looking for with a story that would be my first feature. Representation matters. It matters that young girls see themselves on screen, that young South Asian girls see themselves on screen and their lives and their culture.”

Starring a local cast, many of whom are from the South Asian cultural and performing organization Pratidhwani, “Anu” tells the story of a young girl whose grandfather has recently died. A devastated Anu, played by Diya Modi, then begins looking for answers to make sense of her grief. Be it in faith, friends or spontaneous haircuts, it is a story of her seeking peace. The film is based on the book “Looking for Bapu” by local author Anjali Banerjee, who is looking forward to seeing it, changes and all.

“I think it’s really remarkable and just wonderful. It’s surreal and exciting to see my character names and dialogue on the screen,” Banerjee said. “I’m delighted that it’s a girl in the film. It’s a boy in the book, but originally I thought of her as a girl. Under editorial direction, we decided to make her a boy, but I’m just really glad that it’s a girl in the film because it’s empowering for young girls.”

For Sen, the film’s journey about grappling with loss was something she wanted to reflect on honestly.

Advertising

“I wanted to tell the story of a child’s pain and a child dealing with grief and trauma, but I didn’t want to talk down to my audience. I wanted to treat the story and this whole theme just the same way we deal with adult experiences. Young adults are complex beings. They have complex emotions, and I think we need to tell their stories in a way that honors that.”

This hit close to home as production on the film came after she experienced a loss of her own.

“I wrote the first draft in April of 2018, and then my dad passed away in November of 2018,” Sen said. “It was a very difficult moment, and so I think the film, in some ways, was a bit of a catharsis for me in a personal way.”

Sen described the process of working on this feature, which was then shot locally over 18 days, as being one where she “lived and breathed this film for five years.” She said the key to getting it done was having a team of people around her when things got hard and in the local film scene writ large.

“One of the good things about the Seattle film community is that people are very accessible. They’re very friendly. Whether you take Megan Griffiths or S.J. Chiro or Jane Charles or anyone. They’re there. They will talk to you.” Sen said. “I’ve been very lucky in that people have been very generous with their advice from the get-go. They read the script, they gave me feedback, they told me things that were working, things that were not working.”

In a fitting full-circle moment, Sen’s film will also be showing alongside the latest work from Griffiths in the Northwest Connections programming at this year’s SIFF. Said film, “Year of the Fox,” is itself a drama about a young woman trying to find her own way while her adoptive parents go through a divorce and visits to Aspen begin to take a sinister turn. It also was partially filmed in Seattle with a local crew.