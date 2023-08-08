The Seattle City Council voted 8-0 on Tuesday to approve a budget amendment that includes a grant of $950,000 to Seattle International Film Festival in support of the nonprofit’s reopening of the Cinerama movie theater in Belltown.

Originally opened in 1963, the single-screen Cinerama has been closed since early 2020. SIFF purchased the theater in May from the estate of Paul Allen, and plans to reopen it later this year.

Councilmember Andrew Lewis, who sponsored the legislation and whose downtown district includes Cinerama, said in an earlier interview that the funds come from a “windfall” in the city admission tax in 2022. That tax is a 5% charge added to the ticket price of many entertainment venues and events in Seattle. Lewis’ office, when asked for comparisons of how the Cinerama grant compares to other recent city grants to arts organizations, referred the question to the city’s Office of Arts & Culture, which did not immediately respond to the request.

Before the legislation’s passage, Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda introduced an amendment to the Cinerama section that requested “provisions in its grant agreement with SIFF Cinerama for living wages in jobs funded by the grant as well as labor harmony agreements,” as part of the public benefits package. SIFF employees recently voted to form a union. A representative for the new SIFF Cinema Workers Union said SIFF has recognized the union and that contract talks would soon be under way.

The Metropolitan King County Council will vote next week on a similar grant of $1 million to SIFF in support of Cinerama, proposed by County Councilmember Joe McDermott. That money, McDermott’s office said, comes from existing federal and state funds received during the pandemic, which needs to be spent by the end of 2024. Legislation for the county grant was approved by the budget committee in late July and will be voted on by the full council Aug. 15.

Though significant, the Cinerama money would not be the largest recent arts grant. The King County Revive & Thrive program distributed more than $19.5 million in pandemic relief funds to the city’s largest arts organizations in late 2021, including $3.4 million to the 5th Avenue Theatre, $2.9 million to Seattle Theatre Group, and $1.5 million to Village Theatre. In that program, according to McDermott’s offices, organizations applied for and requested relief funds based on pandemic losses.

SIFF director of finance Julie LaLuna said in an email that the funds for the Cinerama would be used for staffing (the organization is anticipating hiring and training 20-plus employees for the new theater), refurbishments to equipment that’s been sitting idle for more than three years, and re-signing and rebranding with a new name and logo, as “Cinerama” is a trademark that SIFF was not able to renew with the purchase of the property.

“The startup costs for a business the size of the Cinerama are large, and as with many new businesses, we expect to be at a loss in our first year,” she wrote. SIFF is planning a capital campaign to begin in the fall to help with Cinerama expenses.

LaLuna also noted that “a large part of the funds” would be allocated toward starting and sustaining new programs for public benefit, as outlined in the amendment, which would include new positions and internships as well as community outreach programming and educational opportunities.