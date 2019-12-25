Three new movies open on Christmas Day at Seattle-area theaters. Our reviewers weigh in on all of them.

★★★ “Spies in Disguise” (PG; 102 minutes): Will Smith, playing a suave secret agent in the James Bond mode, and Tom Holland, as a genius-geek designer of whiz-bang gizmos, fizz and spark merrily off one another in this lively animated spy comedy. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Soren Andersen, Special to The Seattle Times

★★★★ “Little Women” (PG; 135 minutes): Greta Gerwig invites us into the March family with a creative adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic book, with an impeccably picked cast including Saoirse Ronan as Jo, Timothée Chalamet as Laurie and Florence Pugh as Amy. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Moira Macdonald, The Seattle Times

★★★ “Uncut Gems” (R; 135 minutes): Adam Sandler plays compulsive gambler Howard Ratner, whose life is one bad bet away from collapsing in on itself. In this tense, high-velocity thriller, Sandler’s sharp performance guides a script from Benny and Josh Safdie that leaves little space to stop and think. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Michael Phillips, The Chicago Tribune