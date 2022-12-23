“Babylon” is one of the most dazzling, ambitious and entertaining movies of 2023.

From the mind of writer and director Damien Chazelle, who became the youngest recipient of the best director Academy Award after overseeing “La La Land,” Babylon depicts the rise and fall, as well as the outrageously excessive lifestyles, of Diego Calva’s film assistant Manny, Margot Robbie’s aspiring actress Nellie LaRoy and Brad Pitt’s hugely popular silent film star Jack Conrad during the late 1920s in Hollywood.

Over the course of its epic 188-minute running time, “Babylon” moves at a ferocious pace, also exploring the lives of trumpet player Sidney Palmer (Jovan Adepo), cabaret singer Lady Fay Zhu (Li Jun Li) as well as Seattle-born Jean Smart’s Elinor St. John, a journalist who writes sensationalist stories about the movie industry.

Smart said she was drawn to “Babylon” for two primary reasons: the opportunity to work as part of a large and esteemed ensemble of actors, plus the chance to collaborate with Chazelle.

“He’s just so unique. He has a very strong vision of what he wants to create. He’s quick at getting that across, too. He’s very passionate and makes very big choices as a director and then goes with them,” explains Smart in a recent interview. She insists that “Babylon” is a completely different style of movie to Chazelle’s other films, “La La Land,” “First Man” and “Whiplash.”

There was one scene in particular Chazelle wrote, between Pitt’s Conrad and Smart’s St. John, that the Emmy award-winning star of “Hacks” just couldn’t resist sinking her teeth into. So much so that it is ultimately what persuaded her to sign up for “Babylon.”

“I just thought it was so beautifully written. Because, Elinor knows everything that’s going on. She’s watching. It’s almost like she knows how it’s all going to turn out. That actually all comes out in this long speech, which I can’t believe they didn’t edit because it’s so long. I swear to you, the scene that prompts you to accept a role is almost always the one that gets cut. But, thankfully, they didn’t this time.”

During her preparation to play St. John, who Smart based on Joel Grey’s master of ceremonies in the classic 1972 musical “Cabaret,” Chazelle explained that his inspiration for the character was Elinor Glyn, a real-life British novelist and scriptwriter who came up with the term “It Girl.”

“He was just trying to think about women and the kind of women who would have been involved in the early years of this … new technology. So my character is a columnist who writes a very powerful column for an industry magazine, and it can really make or break people. She has a lot of power.”

Smart was delighted to get the chance to play “such an unconventional person.” In fact, Smart believes “Babylon” is full of these characters because “anybody who was attracted to filmmaking during this era when it first started had to be an unconventional person.”

“Brad’s character says in the film, ‘Bars used to have signs that said, “No dogs or actors allowed.” ‘ That was quite serious. That was even before movies were being made. That was when there were traveling troops of actors went across the country. They probably were all a bunch of thugs, prostitutes and ne’er-do-wells. It would take that kind of a personality to do that kind of work.”

Smart believes that’s especially true for a “woman in the industry at the time. It took a strong and maybe also extremely vulnerable personality to do it. But she also definitely had to be an outsider.”

With “Babylon,” Chazelle does a superb job of showcasing the chaos and debauchery of the group of visionaries and revelers who helped to mold Hollywood in the late 1920s and early 1930s. The many party scenes in the period drama feature flowing alcohol, mounds of drugs, guns being fired and wild animals, including an elephant, bounding through mansions. And that’s just the tip of iceberg when it comes to the film’s depravity.

Smart just hopes “Babylon’s” depiction of such recklessness will result in the audience being “wildly entertained.”

“I also want them to see a slightly broader view of what the 1920s were like in Hollywood. Not just some of the clichés that we’ve grown up with. I mean, my first reaction to the script was, ‘Oh, dear lord! Did people really do those things?’ But it’s all based on things that actually happened. Then my second thought was, ‘How can we possibly recreate it?’ But it’s a movie about extremes. It’s set just after the Great War. A period of darkness and everybody wanting to kind of let loose. Hopefully, after COVID, people can connect with that.”