It’s a milestone year for the Seattle Asian American Film Festival, which marks its 10th anniversary with an ambitious, mostly virtual program of more than 100 films. The festival begins Thursday, March 3, with the opening-night screening of writer/director Kate Tsang’s comedy “Marvelous and the Black Hole,” followed by a livestreamed party. Ten days of features, documentaries and short films will follow, concluding March 13 with a closing-night screening of the Sundance documentary “Free Chol Soo Lee,” about a Korean immigrant wrongly accused of murder.

Though the majority of the festival is online, the opening- and closing-night films, as well as two centerpiece films (“See You Then” and “Cane Fire with Malihini”), will also have drive-in screenings in the parking lot of the Stonehouse Cafe (9701 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle); and the science-fiction drama “After Yang” will have a special screening at Northwest Film Forum (1515 12th Ave., Seattle) on March 6.

Individual tickets to most screenings are $10 (drive-in screenings are $35/vehicle), six-packs are available for $50, and a full festival pass is $120. For more information, see saaff2022.eventive.org or email info@seattleaaff.org.