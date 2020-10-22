In early October, Gov. Jay Inslee announced movie theaters can operate at 25% capacity in Phase 2 counties (including King, Pierce and Snohomish) and 50% capacity in Phase 3 counties.
Below is a list of theaters that have reopened in Seattle and the surrounding areas. Call ahead or check websites for operating hours, safety measures and more information. Please note, this situation is evolving and the list may not be comprehensive. For specific movie times, go to Fandango.com or type “movie times” into your preferred search engine.
Central Seattle
Pacific Place 11, Sixth Avenue and Pine Street, Seattle, 206-652-8908, amctheatres.com
Seattle 10 (21+), 4500 Ninth Ave. N.E., Seattle, 206-633-0059, amctheatres.com
Varsity, 4329 University Way N.E., Seattle, 206-632-2267, farawayentertainment.com
Eastside
Factoria Cinema, 3505 128th Ave. S.E., Bellevue, 425-641-3461, amctheatres.com
Galaxy Monroe, One Galaxy Way, Monroe, 360-863-8665, galaxytheatres.com
Lincoln Square Cinemas, 700 Bellevue Way N.E., Bellevue, 425-450-9100, cinemark.com
Lincoln Square Reserve (21+), 500 Bellevue Way N.E., Bellevue, 425-455-8422, cinemark.com
North Bend Theatre, 125 Bendigo Blvd. N., 425-888-1232, northbendtheatre.com
Woodinville 12, 17640 Garden Way N.E., Woodinville, 425-482-6538, amctheatres.com
North
Alderwood mall 16, 18733 33rd Ave. W., Lynnwood, 425-921-2980, amctheatres.com
Edmonds Theatre, 415 Main St., Edmonds, 425-778-4554, theedmondstheater.com
Oak Tree, 10006 Aurora Ave. N., Seattle, 206-527-3117, amctheatres.com
Stanwood Cinemas, 6996 265th St. N.W., Stanwood, 360-629-0514, farawayentertainment.com
South
The Beacon, 4405 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle, 206-420-7328, thebeacon.film
Century Federal Way, 2100 S. Commons, Federal Way, 253-946-0942, cinemark.com
Gateway, 2501 Gateway Center Blvd., Federal Way, 253-946-5289, amctheatres.com
Kent Station, 426 Ramsay Way, Kent, 253-850-2684, amctheatres.com
Lakewood Mall 12, 5721 Main St. S.W., Lakewood, 253-581-5351, amctheatres.com
Southcenter 16 Cinemas, 3600 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila, 206-214-0180, amctheatres.com
West
Admiral Theater, 2347 California Ave. S.W., Seattle, 206-938-3456, farawayentertainment.com
Bainbridge Cinemas, 403 N. Madison Ave., Bainbridge Island, 206-855-8173, farawayentertainment.com
Firehouse Theater, 11171 N.E. State Hwy. 104, Kingston, 360-297-4849, kingstonfirehouse.com
Lynwood Theatre, 4569 Lynwood Center Road N.E., Bainbridge Island, 206-842-3080, farawayentertainment.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.