In early October, Gov. Jay Inslee announced movie theaters can operate at 25% capacity in Phase 2 counties (including King, Pierce and Snohomish) and 50% capacity in Phase 3 counties.

Below is a list of theaters that have reopened in Seattle and the surrounding areas. Call ahead or check websites for operating hours, safety measures and more information. Please note, this situation is evolving and the list may not be comprehensive. For specific movie times, go to Fandango.com or type “movie times” into your preferred search engine.

Central Seattle

Pacific Place 11, Sixth Avenue and Pine Street, Seattle, 206-652-8908, amctheatres.com

Seattle 10 (21+), 4500 Ninth Ave. N.E., Seattle, 206-633-0059, amctheatres.com

Varsity, 4329 University Way N.E., Seattle, 206-632-2267, farawayentertainment.com

Eastside

Factoria Cinema, 3505 128th Ave. S.E., Bellevue, 425-641-3461, amctheatres.com

Galaxy Monroe, One Galaxy Way, Monroe, 360-863-8665, galaxytheatres.com

Lincoln Square Cinemas, 700 Bellevue Way N.E., Bellevue, 425-450-9100, cinemark.com

Lincoln Square Reserve (21+), 500 Bellevue Way N.E., Bellevue, 425-455-8422, cinemark.com

North Bend Theatre, 125 Bendigo Blvd. N., 425-888-1232, northbendtheatre.com

Woodinville 12, 17640 Garden Way N.E., Woodinville, 425-482-6538, amctheatres.com

North

Alderwood mall 16, 18733 33rd Ave. W., Lynnwood, 425-921-2980, amctheatres.com

Edmonds Theatre, 415 Main St., Edmonds, 425-778-4554, theedmondstheater.com

Oak Tree, 10006 Aurora Ave. N., Seattle, 206-527-3117, amctheatres.com

Stanwood Cinemas, 6996 265th St. N.W., Stanwood, 360-629-0514, farawayentertainment.com

South

The Beacon, 4405 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle, 206-420-7328, thebeacon.film

Century Federal Way, 2100 S. Commons, Federal Way, 253-946-0942, cinemark.com

Gateway, 2501 Gateway Center Blvd., Federal Way, 253-946-5289, amctheatres.com

Kent Station, 426 Ramsay Way, Kent, 253-850-2684, amctheatres.com

Lakewood Mall 12, 5721 Main St. S.W., Lakewood, 253-581-5351, amctheatres.com

Southcenter 16 Cinemas, 3600 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila, 206-214-0180, amctheatres.com

West

Admiral Theater, 2347 California Ave. S.W., Seattle, 206-938-3456, farawayentertainment.com

Bainbridge Cinemas, 403 N. Madison Ave., Bainbridge Island, 206-855-8173, farawayentertainment.com

Lynwood Theatre, 4569 Lynwood Center Road N.E., Bainbridge Island, 206-842-3080, farawayentertainment.com