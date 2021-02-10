Have we ever needed romantic comedies more than right now, as the pandemic drags on and the rain falls and we’ve all been staring at our walls for so long that the cracks are starting to look like sad faces? Because desperate times require desperate measures, here’s what I have for you for Valentine’s Day: a supersized list of more than 50 delightful rom-coms, categorized to suit every mood. (Should you be looking to stream any of these, note that N means Netflix, H means Hulu, HBO means HBO Max, and pretty much any of these should be available on Amazon, Vudu, YouTube or the like.)

The Best Rom-Coms With Hugh Grant In Them (because you cannot feel sad while watching Hugh Grant; this is a fact): “Four Weddings and a Funeral” (H), “Music & Lyrics,” “Bridget Jones’ Diary,” “Sense & Sensibility,” “Notting Hill.” (For the record, here is how good Grant is at this: He steals a scene in “Bridget Jones’ Baby” — a movie that is not terrible — in a funeral photo; his character is dead and he’s not actually in the movie.)

I’m Just Here for the Dresses / Rom-Coms With Enviable and/or Glorious Outfits: “Crazy Rich Asians” (HBO), “Jumping the Broom” (N), “Downton Abbey: The Movie” (HBO), “Love and Friendship,” “Sex and the City” (N) — the latter featuring a Vivienne Westwood wedding gown to die for.

Bonjour, Paree / Rom-Coms in Fantasy Locations: “2 Days in Paris” (H), “Roman Holiday,” “Paris Can Wait,” “The Holiday,” “A Room with a View” (HBO), “Julie & Julia” (N). Paris is, of course, always ready for its close-up.

Nobody Ever Looked This Cute At My High School / Teen Rom-Coms: “The Half of It” (N), “Clueless,” “Easy A” (N), “The DUFF” (H), “Juno,” “What A Girl Wants” (N), “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” (and its sequels; N).

Yes, People Over Forty Kiss, Too / Rom-Coms for Grown-ups: “Enough Said,” “How Stella Got Her Groove Back,” “The Lovers” (N), “I’ll See You In My Dreams,” “Something’s Gotta Give,” “It’s Complicated” — the latter two featuring bonus dream kitchens.

Right In Our Adorable Backyard / Rom-Coms Filmed or Set Here in the Northwest: “Sleepless in Seattle,” “Say Anything” (not technically filmed here, but we’ll let that slide), “Lucky Them,” “10 Things I Hate About You.”

Body-Switching, Imaginary Lovers, Time Travel, Prosthetic Noses and Other High Concepts / Rom-Coms with a Twist: “Stranger Than Fiction” (N), “Palm Springs” (H), “Groundhog Day,” “What Men Want” (H), “13 Going on 30” (HB0), “Ruby Sparks,” “Isn’t It Romantic,” “Roxanne.”

A Song In My Heart / Rom-Coms with Snappy Singing and/or Dancing: “The Artist” (N), “ (500) Days of Summer,” “Strictly Ballroom,” “Enchanted.”

Just Friends, Until … / Rom-Coms in which Old Friends Reunite: “Always Be My Maybe” (N), “When Harry Met Sally” (HBO), “Friends with Kids” (H), “My Best Friend’s Wedding” (N, H).

These Don’t Fit A Category But They’re All Delightful / Miscellaneous Rom-Coms: “Moonstruck,” “Crazy Stupid Love” (H), “In a World …,” “Their Finest” (HBO), “Juliet, Naked,” “The Big Sick,” “High Fidelity” (HBO), “Bull Durham,” “Maggie’s Plan.”

This is a lot! But I know I’ve left plenty of good ones out. Tell me your favorites, and happy Valentine’s Day to all.