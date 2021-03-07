As the world marks one year of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rita Wilson is celebrating that she’s still alive.

The actress, who tested positive last year along with husband Tom Hanks, reflected on the past year Sunday, a day before the one-year anniversary of starting to feel symptoms in Australia.

“I want to take a moment to say how grateful we are for our health, how thankful we are for the medical care we got in Queensland, and that we share in the sorrow of each person who lost a loved one to this virus,” Wilson, 64, wrote on Instagram.” I’m hopeful for so many being able to get the vaccine.”

Hanks and Wilson tested positive on March 11, the same day the NBA shut down after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert was diagnosed. The actors had been in Australia working, Hanks shooting an untitled Elvis Presley biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann and Wilson performing at the Sydney Opera House.

At that point, Australia had reported just over 120 COVID-19 cases and three deaths. The World Health Organization had declared it a pandemic earlier that day.

Wilson previously said her temperature peaked at 102 degrees and that she lost her sense of taste and smell.

“I also do not take for granted that creating music stayed a part of my life through Zoom remote and safe recording and writing,” Wilson wrote Sunday. “Music has been very healing this year. So thankful for that, too.”