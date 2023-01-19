Another downtown Seattle movie theater is closing its doors. Business Insider reported Thursday that the Regal Meridian 16, open since the mid-1990s at Seventh Avenue and Pike Street, will soon shut down as one of 39 Regal locations closing nationwide.

Regal’s parent company, Cineworld, filed for bankruptcy in September. It was not immediately clear when the Meridian 16 would cease operations, but Business Insider reported Cineworld would begin rejecting the 39 theaters’ leases Feb. 15.

A Regal Cinemas representative could not be immediately reached for comment.

Regal’s other remaining theaters in the area, including Thornton Place in Seattle, Crossroads in Bellevue and Alderwood in Lynnwood, were not on the list of closures reported by Business Insider. Another Regal theater, Parkway Plaza in Tukwila, closed last fall.

The cinema business has yet to recover from pandemic closures in 2020 and 2021. Last year’s North American box office was $7.5 billion, down from more than $11 billion in 2019, according to Variety.