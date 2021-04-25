By
Seattle Times arts critic
Moira Macdonald: mmacdonald@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @moiraverse. Moira Macdonald is the Seattle Times arts critic.
Most Read Entertainment Stories
- Seattle rap star Lil Mosey charged with rape in Lewis County
- Dear Moira: I’m so glad ‘Schitt’s Creek’ made our name a thing. Love, Moira
- A reimagined Bumbershoot will return to Seattle in 2022. Here's what will be different.
- Oscars 2021 poll: Our movie critic shares her predictions for the 6 major categories. What are yours? VIEW
- What to expect from the 93rd Academy Awards? An Oscars ceremony unlike any you’ve ever seen
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.