The Academy Awards red carpet was quieter than in past years, but the fashion seemed unusually playful. (Maybe everyone was just excited to get out again?) These five looks, ranging from classic Oscar glamour to eye-poppingly bright suits, were my favorites.

Alan Kim

Apparently it wasn’t enough that little Alan Kim stole “Minari” – he also had to steal the red carpet, in a pint-sized Thom Browne suit. Yes, formal shorts are a thing.

Carey Mulligan

Mulligan, best actress nominee for “Promising Young Woman,” found a way to look both understated and over-the-top in this gold Valentino ensemble: simple bandeau top, enormous ball skirt. Gorgeous.

Regina King

King, an Oscar winner in 2019 (supporting actress, “If Beale Street Could Talk”) and director of this year’s nominated film “One Night in Miami,” looked like a glorious butterfly in this sky-blue Louis Vuitton gown.

Colman Domingo

May all of 2021 have this energy. Domingo, a cast member of nominated film “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” showed up in a beautifully fitted hot-pink Versace suit; just try to take your eyes off it.

Maria Baklova

For your first Oscars, why not go full princess? Bakalova, nominated for supporting actress for “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” wore a lovely tulle meringue of a gown from Louis Vuitton.