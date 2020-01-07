A year ago, we launched Moira’s Seattle Times Book Club: an online forum held every other month, for which we’d vote on a novel to discuss. Those selections included Michael Ondaatje’s “Warlight,” Sigrid Nunez’s “The Friend,” Esi Edugyan’s “Washington Black,” Beatriz Williams’ “The Summer Wives,” James Lee Burke’s “The Neon Rain,” and Oyinkan Braithwaite’s “My Sister, the Serial Killer.” Lively discussions were had about all.

Now, in the new year, we’re trying something new: a film series, with the theme of novel-to-movie adaptation.

Our first event is coming right up later this month: “The Remains of the Day.” We’ll read the Man Booker Prize-winning 1989 novel by Kazuo Ishiguro, and screen the 1993 Merchant/Ivory movie (scripted by Ruth Prawer Jhabvala and starring Anthony Hopkins and Emma Thompson) at The Beacon in Columbia City at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26, after which I’ll host a discussion. The Beacon is located at 4405 Rainier Ave. S. Tickets are $12.50 ($14.12 with online service fee), and available at st.news/moirabookclub. The theater is small, so tickets are limited; best to purchase early if you’d like to come.

The book is relatively short and is a quick and wonderful read — though I imagine many will have read it already. For those who can’t make it to the screening, or who prefer digital discussions, we’ll do an online discussion of the book and movie as well; we’ll announce that date shortly.

“The Remains of the Day” is the beginning of a series; watch for more announcements, and do join me on the 26th. Looking forward to chatting about the mysteries of adaptation, and to enjoying a beautiful movie together.