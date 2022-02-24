Movie review

Two very strong performances anchor “Potato Dreams of America,” Seattle-based filmmaker Wes Hurley’s thought-provoking dramatization of his childhood in his native Russia and, later, as a teen in Seattle.

During the picture’s first half, set in Vladivostok, his central character, nicknamed Potato, is played by Hersh Powers. In the second half, set in Seattle, Tyler Bocock takes on the role in his feature debut.

Powers, an eighth grader at the Seattle Academy of Arts and Sciences, is very affecting as an outspoken, independent-minded young kid who exhibits a certain fearlessness as he questions the Communist Party orthodoxy that is crumbling in 1985 as Mikhail Gorbachev comes to power. He’s also movie mad and wants to grow up to make American-style films, which he declares always have happy endings, unlike the dour pictures characteristic of Russian cinema.

As a high school kid, now answering to his given name Vasily, he’s a much more subdued presence. He’s a stranger in a strange land, tentatively figuring out how to adapt to America while also coming out as gay. A step along the way in that regard is his discovery of gay movies on the shelves at Scarecrow Video. (Gas Works Park is another Seattle location prominently featured.)

But it’s the woman in his life who is the most dynamic and complex person in the story. That woman is his mother.

Two actors play her: Sera Barbieri in the Russian segment and Marya Sea Kaminksi in the U.S. scenes. Barbieri is a revelation. Her character is fiercely devoted to young Potato, increasingly strong-willed as she emerges from an abusive marriage and resists being cowed by the men in her life.

She’s a prison doctor who must give in to the demands of her superiors to cover up fatal beatings and other crimes. She’s reminded that if she refuses to do so, her son’s life will be at risk as he’ll be drafted into the Russian army when he turns 18 and likely won’t survive. She navigates carefully between her superiors’ pressures and the constant hectoring of Potato’s grandmother (Lea DeLaria), a hard-line Communist who deplores the breakdown of the dictatorship under which she’s lived all her life.

It’s the tenderness the mother displays toward Potato and the fear of losing him to the Russian system that makes her a conflicted and very sympathetic figure.

Potato is as devoted to his mother as she is to him. “My mom is my best friend,” he remarks. It’s the two of them united against a threatening world.

The mom comes to the U.S. as a mail-order bride of a Microsoft executive, played by Dan Lauria. Seeming kindly at first, the character gradually darkens in an ominous way. Once again, the mother is under threat and must figure out how to survive in the U.S., where as an immigrant she understands she has few rights and must settle for menial jobs because of her heavy accent.

In the States, Vasily wrestles with his homosexuality, gradually shedding his fears and inhibitions and embracing his essential nature with the help of other gay people he is introduced to late in the movie.

Through his journey of self-discovery, the one constant is his mom, supportive, protective, compassionate and always ever loving.