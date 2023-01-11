Movie review

It’s a Gerard Butler action movie. Everybody knows what that means.

It means Butler’s character, in plots that find him co-starring with snarling terrorists and automatic weapons, will be beaten up, shot up, bloodied and bludgeoned for a spell until he turns the tables and batters his tormentors until he lays them all to waste.

This is expected. His fans demand it. And he’s ever eager to meet their expectations, just as he did in the series of “Fallen” movies where as a tough Secret Service agent he saved the presidential bacon time after time in succeedingly improbable situations.

So it is in “Plane,” a picture as generic as its title.

Think of it as the cinematic equivalent of comfort food. The familiar, served up piping hot.

The heat is in the plotting. Which is to say unbelievable situation follows unbelievable situation until believability is smashed, whimpering, into little bitty pieces.

Disbelieve this, if you will. Butler’s character, a commercial airline pilot named Brodie Torrance, finds himself in command of a jet zapped by lightning in a brutal storm near the Philippines. The controls are fried. The radio is out. Fuel is low. The passengers are freaking as the plane drops toward the tempest-tossed sea. Brace for impact.

But wait! What’s that? An island! Covered with jungle. Uh oh. Curtains for certain.

But wait! It just so happens that right in the middle of the forest primeval is a runway-straight dirt road just wide enough and long enough to land on without ripping the wings off the stricken metal bird. Only a pilot of uncommon skill could stick that landing.

Ladies and gentlemen, I give you Brodie Torrance.

Whew. Everyone (well, mostly everyone) is saved. All is well.

Hah! Of course not. This is, after all, a Gerard Butler movie. And just-so-happens happenings just keep on a-happening.

With no radio, no one knows whether they survived or where they are. And it just so happens that the island is crawling with murderous, hostage-taking rebels. But it just so happens that one of Brodie’s passengers is a handcuffed killer named Louis Gaspare (Mike Colter), being extradited to the mainland by the authorities. And it just so happens that he’s a former member of the French Foreign Legion with mad combat skills. Got a throat that needs slitting? He’s your man. And when he gets his hands on a sledgehammer, watch out.

Pilot and prisoner join forces but still, despite having gotten their mitts on some automatic weapons, Brodie and Louis are hopelessly outnumbered by the bad guys. But wait! It just so happens that the airline has a squad of mercenaries on retainer that is instantly dispatched to save the plane folks’ bacon.

And, stick with me now, director Jean-François Richet and screenwriters Charles Cumming and J.P. Davis have one more belief-beggaring card up their sleeves involving a hair-raising takeoff (amid massive amounts of bullets) and another white-knuckle landing on another jungle landing strip.

Butler handles the heroics with teeth-gritting intensity. A prime moment comes near the end when he and the chief terrorist grit teeth in alternating shots that allows the audience to admire their pearly-white dental work.

Colter is a muscular, brooding presence who pairs effectively with Butler. With the exception of Yoson An, who plays the plane’s exceedingly deferential co-pilot, the rest of the passengers and crew are anonymous placeholders.

There’s nothing special about any of this, but as a generic thrill machine, “Plane” certainly delivers the goods.