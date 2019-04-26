Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Hi, everyone: We’re the self-proclaimed Seattle Times Marvel experts. A few days ago, we sat down to discuss our hopes and predictions for “Avengers: Endgame.” Well, last night we went to the movies together, and we’ve decided to reassemble to discuss our closing thoughts on “Endgame” and what we hope will come next for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Once again: Beware — “Endgame” spoilers ahead! We do not hold back at all, so if you have not seen the movie yet, please stop reading now. Or keep reading if you want; we won’t tell you what to do. But you’ve been warned.

What surprised you the most?

MOH KLOUB, Education Lab engagement editor: The beginning. Offing the main villain in the first 10 minutes, then doing a five-year jump was very unlike Marvel up to that point. It made me lean in a bit harder to see what exactly the plot would be. You know what didn’t surprise me? How much I still don’t care for Hawkeye. Maybe seek counseling instead of going on a murder spree to process your grief, my guy.

AMY WONG, features producer: That it retroactively made some of the less-good MCU movies good! Who would have thought that “Thor: The Dark World” or “Ant-Man and the Wasp” would have any value in the greater cinematic universe, yet here we are. I didn’t think that they could possibly tie all 21 movies into this final one, but they pulled it off.

SCOTT GREENSTONE, Project Homeless engagement editor: Even though I certainly saw it coming halfway through the movie, I was pleasantly surprised with the ending for Captain America. My only question is … does he plan on telling Peggy he made out with her grandniece in “Civil War”? How is he going to watch that girl grow up without feeling weird?

Which character shone the most in the movie?

MOH: The MVP Tony Stark went Damian Lillard and hit the buzzer-beater to complete the sacrificial path he started on by nuking an alien army before lunch in the original “Avengers.” But even before that, when he arrives on Earth at death’s doorstep in the beginning of the movie, Robert Downey Jr. portrays the emotional breakdown so perfectly. I could have believed he actually fainted after ripping his chest-piece off and shoving it at Captain America. Honorable mention: Thor as a thicc, depressed king was very real and I imagine very relatable in 2019.

Advertising

AMY: While Iron Man or Captain America should be the obvious answer, my heart is telling me that it’s Peggy Carter. Hayley Atwell’s maybe 90 seconds of total screen time absolutely destroyed me. And especially as someone who hates the way the MCU deals with romance (Bruce Banner and Natasha Romanoff in “Age of Ultron” — UGH, give me a break!), I’m such a sucker for the pure love between Steve and Peggy. They finally got their dance; I just … excuse me, I need a moment. (And yes I recognize that the MCU made a decision to romantically link Steve and Peggy’s grandniece in “Civil War” but given that it’s a stupid-ass decision I’ve elected to ignore it.)

SCOTT: Robert Downey Jr. has never quite sold me on fatherliness with Peter Parker — he never felt removed enough from the self-centered jerk of the first movie, even if he had a Jesus complex — but his relationship with his daughter in “Endgame” sold me.

What was the biggest disappointment?

AMY: Captain Marvel did not get the recognition she deserved. That scene when she ripped through Thanos’ mega spaceship was so underplayed. She ripped through a SPACESHIP, OK, and it lasted two seconds and you could barely see what was happening and then they moved on and I am just annoyed because Carol Danvers is probably the most powerful person in the MCU and they did her dirty, OK? OK. Also, I snuck cornbread into the movie theater and I forgot to eat it; ugh, what’s the point of anything.

MOH: I am the biggest Iron Man fan around and I understand why the magnitude of his death was so strong. But Black Widow died, too, and it felt severely underplayed in the wake of Tony’s sacrifice: an original Avenger deserved more than that. And speaking of original Avengers, I would have liked to see how the Hulk and Bruce Banner learned to live in perfect harmony and share tacos with Ant-Man.

SCOTT: I know I said I loved the plot with his daughter, but I was expecting to feel more when Tony died. I suppose the sheer number of movies he’s been in at this point — three Iron Man movies, four Avengers movies, a Captain America movie and a Spider-Man movie — made me actually feel relieved when he died. (Also, Amy didn’t share any of her cornbread with me.)

What’s the best moment from “Endgame”?

AMY: How could it not be the final battle scene? I cried when Black Panther showed up. I cried when Spider-Man swooped in and said all of his cute dumb lines. I cried when Valkyrie showed up on her beautifully majestic pegasus. I cried when all of the women teamed up together. I cried a lot, y’all. I’m a mess. It took every ounce of self-control for me to not stand up in the theater and scream “YEAHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!!”

Advertising

MOH: Amy’s right, that war scene was phenomenal. I think I’ve been conditioned à la Pavlov to start sweating excitedly whenever Black Panther starts a battle cry to his army or Captain Marvel starts glowing. I also really loved the touching familial moments — between Peter and Tony, between Tony and his actual child and between the big three heroes and their loved ones in the past (Thor and his mom, Cap and Peggy, Tony and his dad).

SCOTT: When they started going back in time through the original movies, it was campy, hilarious fun. Yes, it was fanservice, but the entire movie is fanservice.

What do you want from the MCU moving forward?

AMY: For them to calm down. There’s another Spider-Man movie coming out in less than three months! I need more time to recuperate and also emotionally prepare to see the love of my life (I know in the last article I said it was Chris Evans, but this is the actual love of my life), Jake Gyllenhaal, make a fool out of himself in a Marvel movie (I guess when you’re repeatedly snubbed by the Oscars, the only place to turn is the MCU?).

MOH: I’m actually very excited to see Anthony Mackie as the new Captain America, but it will definitely be a weird adjustment seeing this cinematic universe move on without Tony Stark or Steve Rogers.

SCOTT: The grump in me says I don’t want to see anything more because all good things come to an end, and eventually the movies will get mediocre (many already are). The comics lover in me (and comics never end!) wants to see The Fantastic Four and Doctor Doom enter the MCU, simply because Doctor Doom still hasn’t been portrayed well on film and he is one of the all-time best Marvel villains.

Readers: What are your thoughts on “Avengers: Endgame”? Share them in the comments below!